Hollister Schools’ 7th grade math class got a glimpse inside Missouri’s manufacturing world.
Through the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry ‘Dream It. Do It.’ program in Missouri, Darci Schmidt’s 7th grade math class got to experience Manufacturing Day.
“I don’t know if it was a virtual field trip, but that’s what I called it and they loved it. I knew that they were broadcasting to schools and you had to sign up, so I signed up two weeks prior,” said Schmidt. “One of the things that interested me about it is they were going to do different manufacturers all over the state of Missouri, so it was Kansas City, Lebanon, like it was big and small cities, big manufactures to small manufactures. The kids were able to see a variety of things.”
As a way to put manufacturing careers on the map, the Missouri Chamber established several programs, including Manufacturing Day, which is an annual celebration of manufacturing in Missouri and across the country held each October.
“I’m a huge STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) person, so when I started putting in all the engineering and the math that has to go into manufacturing, automation, and all the engineering pieces, I was like, this is going to be interesting for the kids,” said Schmidt. “They broadcasted where they let groups sign up from, I think, sixth to twelfth grade. So, I knew I was on the lower end of this spectrum, like these kids aren’t really coming right out of high school, but I thought, what a great time for them in these middle years where they’re still deciding and I try not to take experiences away from them and so we obviously can’t travel to all these places so I was like why not?”
Schmidt decided to run the program for all of her students and, according to Schmidt, she’s “super glad” that she did.
According to Schmidt, she had her students write a few reflection pieces and found it interesting because some students walked in and didn’t think they were going to like it, but then “couldn’t look away.”
“They were showing 3D laser cutting and robotic arms, and there were so many pieces because we watched everything from fish tanks to plastic containers to air conditioners to boats to the Toyota motors,” said Schmidt. “They saw a lot of everything, and it seemed like most manufacturers really push that you only need to have a high school education to go into manufacturing and then they train you and school you from there. So, there was a lot of personal testimony from current workers.”
Even with the uncertainty of how all students might react to the program, in the end, the reactions and reflections were priceless.
“It was just awesome to see their reaction all day long,” said Schmidt. “I guess you don’t know when you show something, who’s going to latch on and who’s not. The other thing I noticed in some of their reflections (was when they) talked about the amount of teamwork because, in manufacturing, it always showed groups of people working together, and so they picked up on the teamwork aspect. They also picked up on the amount of creativity it takes to redesign a product. You don’t just make a boat, you have to think about what the boat is going to look like before it’s actually made, so they were really into the design processes that these manufactures were talking about.
“The biggest takeaway was when one of the kids, you could tell they were thinking and they looked around the room and they were like, ‘so literally everything in this room has been made by somebody.’ I think some of them really had some big aha moments.”
According to Schmidt, Hollister’s 7th grade math class was one of 200 schools in the state who were able to watch live learning about STEM opportunities as careers.
To learn more about the ‘Dream It. Do It.’ program, visit mochamber.com.
