The Taney County Health Department is reporting an additional four deaths from COVID-19 among county residents.
In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the health department stated that all four of the deaths are associated with Taney County nursing homes. On Aug. 3, the health department had reported there were 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at four area nursing facilities. The cases included residents and staff members.
“We are sorry to announce four additional COVID-19 deaths of Taney County residents,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall. “Our hearts go out to these individuals’ families.”
The health department’s Tuesday afternoon press release reported 454 confirmed cases, 111 recovered, nine deaths, 334 active cases, and additional 177 cases under investigation to confirm their status as Taney County cases. However, when Marshall gave a video update later in the day, she said the county’s confirmed cases had increased to 470 and the number of cases under investigation were 180.
The health department is encouraging Taney County residents and visitors to continue wearing facemasks, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home if you are sick. According to the health department’s press release, human behaviors are the best line of defense against COVID-19 at this time.
Testing is still available in Taney County and those with symptoms are strongly encouraged to get tested. Seek testing through your healthcare provider or through a virtual visit by using the code COVID at:
www.coxhealth.com/services/virtualvisits.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
In Stone County, the Stone County Health Department is reporting what it calls “a high-risk Covid-19 exposure” at the New Life Fellowship Church-Soul Harvest Revival in Crane each day from Aug. 2-7. According to a statement from the health department on Tuesday, “Due to multiple cases attending this event on multiple days without social distancing, the potential for exposure is very high.” It states that anyone at the location from Aug. 2-7 “should quarantine and call the Stone County Health Department” at 417-357-6134 for more information.
As of Monday, Stone County had 150 total cases, with 99 recovered, 50 active, and one death.
