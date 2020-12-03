The time of Christmas cheer has swept over Branson and an annual community favorite will be here to remind everyone of the ‘reason for the season.’
On Sunday, Dec. 6 the Nativity scene will be lit on Mt. Branson and the 72nd Adoration Parade will take place in Downtown Branson.
“I think for me personally, it is continuing the tradition that people in Branson had 72 years ago,” said Adoration Parade Committee Chairman Charlie Engram. “Basically the Christmas card to the community, the lighting of that scene on top of Mt. Branson as a reminder of what Christmas time is all about. And the fact of a parade that is honoring Christ’s birth and that we’re not missing it.”
The official lighting of the 28-foot-tall Nativity scene will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will be immediately followed by the parade.
According to Engram, this year’s event has really been a community effort.
“This is a community effort to make this happen,” He said. “When you make a decision late like this, when you just don’t know what the circumstances are going to be, and when we finally said ‘let’s do this,’ all the people that it takes to make this happen and just jumped on board and it’s been a big effort. We hope the community enjoys the parade.”
With events and parades being canceled around the country due to the pandemic, the official decision to move forward with the 72nd annual Branson Adoration Parade was officially announced at the beginning of October, according to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
Due to the city of Branson’s ordinance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be required for the safety of all those who attend this annual event.
“We just want to honor the tradition of the past history. That’s why it was important for us that no matter what length or size or whatever the parade was, that we were honoring that tradition of 72 years,” said Engram. “We felt it was so important that the parade itself - giving recognition to the birth of Jesus, was so important. So I think that’s the key difference, just from a community standpoint and the support, is continuing the tradition of the folks that started this years ago.”
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, this annual event started not as a parade, but with the lighting of a Nativity scene on Dec. 11, 1949 when local residents, artist Steve Miller and businessman Joe Todd, wanted to create a Branson Christmas card with no commercialization ties.
According to the archives, one day in the late fall of 1949, Miller, manager of the Jim Owen Theater and friend Todd, manager of the Whelchel Furniture Store, met at White River Grill for coffee. There they discussed ‘a big Christmas card’ as a community ‘thank you’ and decided Mt. Branson would be an ideal location.
Miller then sketched the idea on a paper napkin while Todd got the first financial assistance from the cafe owner in the amount of $5.
According to archives, the Bethlehem scene was then created with figures that extended over 300 ft. tall.
A few years later, in 1953, the very first Adoration Parade took place.
In 2012 the Nativity scene was refurbished, according to archives.
This year’s parade will take the same route as previous years, traveling on the well known route that includes Branson Landing Boulevard and Commercial Street.
