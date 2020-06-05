The 46th Judicial Circuit Court of Taney County has moved forward into the second phase of safety measures for the Taney County Judicial Center.
Taney County Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell notified the Supreme Court of Missouri that the county, as of Monday, June 1, would move to Phase Two operations for the county, according to a press packet from Merrell’s office.
The transition into Phase Two of operations comes after Merrell initiated the county’s initial transition from Phase Zero to Phase One on May 18. Established by the Supreme Court of Missouri, Phase One efforts included the following measures within the Taney County Judicial Center:
–Judges may consider resuming only the most critical in-person proceedings and restrict jury proceedings to only the most extraordinary, pressing, and urgent cases;
–The Judicial Center’s large venues and common areas should be closed, which includes break rooms;
–Occupancy rates in court rooms and other rooms kept to 10 persons or less, with strict social distancing protocols observed;
— Courts will consider requiring the use of masks or face coverings;
–Judges will allow vulnerable parties, lawyers, witnesses, etc. to participate in proceedings remotely, or else postpone their required presence at the court facility;
–Judges will continue utilizing all available technologies to limit in-person courtroom proceedings;
–The suspension of non-essential travel by judicial employees will continue;
–The use of appropriate screening at the entrance to the judicial center;
–The increased cleaning and disinfection of common areas, and consider providing hand sanitizers and wipes;
–Vulnerable judicial employees will work with supervisors to stay home, including employees who live with or care for vulnerable persons;
–Judicial employees will observe 6-foot minimum physical distance from others, and consider use of masks or face coverings;
–Court will allow judicial employees to work in shifts whenever possible and feasible to keep staffing levels to bare minimum to support court activity;
–Court will allow judicial employees to stay home under certain circumstances.
The county was required to spend at least 14 days operating in Phase One before it could transition into Phase Two. Established by the Supreme Court of Missouri, Phase Two efforts include the following measures within the Taney County Judicial Center:
–Continuing to consult with local judiciary partners and relying on local health officials or departments and CDC Guidance to adapt court operating decisions to local health conditions;
–Reexamine and update local court orders and COVID-19 Notices as appropriate;
–Increase in-person court proceedings, including the most extraordinary, pressing and urgent grand and petit jury proceedings can begin where they can safely be conducted in compliance with social distancing protocols and occupancy rate limitations applicable to the local community;
–Keep the occupancy rates of large venues and common areas including courtrooms, jury, assembly rooms, jury deliberating rooms and break rooms to a rate of 25 or less whenever possible and operate under social distancing protocols and consider requiring the use of makes or face coverings;
–Continue to encourage judges and court staff to utilize all available technologies whenever possible to limit in-person courtroom appearances;
–Continue to suspend any non-essential travel by judicial employees for work-related functions;
–Continue increased cleaning and disinfection of common areas and consider providing hand sanitizers and wipes;
–Continue to allow vulnerable judicial employees to work with supervisors to establish reasonable accommodations for those vulnerabilities;
–Six foot distancing should continue to be observedin all offices, meeting and court proceedings by judicial employees;
–Continue allowing judicial employees to work in shifts whenever possible and feasible to keep staffing levels to a bare minimum to support increased court activity;
–And allow judicial employees to stay home if the employee meets certain circumstances.
Before the courts can proceed to Phase Three operations, it must complete at least 14 days of Phase Two operations.
Plans to begin any future transitions will be announced closer to the start of those upcoming transitions.
