Ward lll Alderman Kevin McConnell has resigned from the Branson Board of Aldermen.
According to a press release issued Friday morning by the city, McConnell provided a resignation letter, and as of August 7, 2020 he will no longer be an alderman.
In his resignation letter, he stated that he is moving out of ward lll and will no longer be able to serve on the board as a ward lll representative per city code.
McConnell has served on the Board of Aldermen for three years. His current term is set to expire April 2021.
In his resignation letter, McConnell stated that “It was a pleasure serving the City of Branson.”
According to the press release, the city will be thanking McConnell for his time and dedication to the community by honoring him at the regular Board of Aldermen meeting on July 28.
The release states that applications for the now-open alderman position will be available to any qualified full-time ward lll resident.
According to state statute, the mayor will choose a name from the applicant list, and that applicant will then need to be approved by the Board of Aldermen.
The applicant’s term will run until the April 2021 elections.
Applications for the open ward lll alderman seat will open Friday July 10 at 8 a.m. and will remain open for two weeks.
According to the release, any permanent ward lll resident interested in applying or learning more about the qualifications and duties of a Branson Alderman can find the full application starting July 10 at bransonmo.gov and at Branson City Hall.
