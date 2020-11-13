The Taney County Commission received a first look at the county budget for the upcoming year.
On Nov. 9, Taney County Auditor David Clark presented the commission with his preliminary 2021 Taney County Budget.
During his presentation, Clark explained that the preliminary budget document was created pursuant to statute 50.540 RSMo for the commissioners to review. The preliminary budget includes the requested expenditures and anticipated revenues for each county department, office, commission and agency.
“In the General County Fund, or GCR, the revenues anticipated are $13,253,998.84 and the total expenditures requested and adjusted are $14,077,052.41,” said Clark. “The estimated beginning balance for GCR is $4 million and the anticipated ending balance will be at $3,176,946.”
Clark said the GCR estimated expenditures does include the upcoming renovation of the Taney County Court House parking garage, which is a capital improvement. Clark added that the GCR budget also includes some emergency funding.
“Keep in mind that this budget includes an emergency fund of $500,000, which is used solely for emergency purposes and for the contingency fund of $500,000, which is used for unforeseen expenditures,” said Clark.
Ahead of the creation of the preliminary budget, Clark said he received and reviewed all the requests from the different county departments to adjust the revenues and expenditures.
“This preliminary budget document will maintain healthy reserves providing over three months of operating expenses that increased request amounts from the sheriff, jail, juvenile and prosecutor, which will be directed toward the newly voted law enforcement sales tax. The salary increases were left for your direction and guidance in these budget meetings,” said Clark to the commission. “The law enforcement tax fund will have an increase of revenue provided by a sales tax increase to help support the increasing demands in the sheriff, jail, juvenile and prosecutor’s departments.”
Clark explained that due to the increased amount of funding requests from the offices of the sheriff, jail, juvenile and prosecutor’s, he increased the preliminary budget amounts for those departments.
“I’ve projected this fund to be in a balance of $1 million. Revenues are estimated at $6,251,296.97,” said Clark. “The expenditures are estimated at $5,148,420. The anticipated ending balance will be $2,102,876.97.”
Clark also went over the preliminary budget amounts for the county road and bridge department, which has two separate funds to pull from.
“The first fund is the road and bridge trust fund, which is funded primarily by sales tax and restricted for the purpose of improvement and construction of roads and bridges in Taney County under the previsions of Statute 67.700,” said Clark. “The estimated beginning balance for this fund is $10 million with projected revenues of $9,766,500 and expenditures budgeted at $11,340,293.46. The estimated end balance will be $8,426,206.54.
“The second fund is the road and bridge fund, which includes the cart funds and motor vehicle tax funds. The projected revenues are $1,339,950 and the anticipated expenditures are $1,967,750. Starting with an estimated reserve of $1.4 million, this fund will have an end balance of $283,428.59.”
At the end of his presentation to the commission, Clark also gave the preliminary budget amounts for the Taney County sewer fund.
“The sewer fund is estimated to begin at $1,942,443.54. This fund shows projected revenues for the sales tax and interest totaling $8,795,648.46. The estimated expenditures are $13,018,051.03 with end of the fund balance at about $1,942,443.54. The expenditures include many sewer projects, such as the Venice of the Lake sewer system project and the sewer pump out program.”
In the coming weeks the Taney County Commission will meet with Clark and other county department officials to continue discussions on the 2021 budget. In recent years the county commission has passed its yearly budget during the first part of January in the year the budget is for.
The preliminary budget is a public document and is available for public viewing by completing a public service request in the Taney County Clerk’s Office.
Visit taneycounty.org.
