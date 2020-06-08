The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District stated they are prepared to respond to the potentially heavy rainfalls in the White River Basin due to Tropical Depression Cristobal.
Surcharge releases from Beaver, Table Rock, Bull Shoals and Norfolk Dams ended last week as each of the dams respective reservoirs dropped a foot below the top of their flood pools, according to a press release.
Those water releases were the result of the rainfall amounts in the White River Basin being at just above 140 percent of normal for the year, which makes the spring of 2020 one of the wettest on record,” the release stated.
“The five White River Reservoirs are already high into their flood storage pools from heavy repeated spring rains,” said Little Rock District’s Chief of Hydraulics and Technical Services Branch Mike Biggs in the release. “We see Cristobal coming and are prepared to capture as much rainfall runoff as possible. If rainfall runoff exceeds a reservoir’s storage capacity we’ll go into surcharge operations.”
Dam operations during a rainstorm are based on rain that has fallen and can be measured. Rainfall forecasts are not accurate enough to base operational decisions on.
“Because rainfall forecasts are inaccurate, pre-releasing would put downstream users at risk if rain developed below the dam instead of upstream,” Biggs said in the release.
The Corps is advising areas downstream of the dams to begin assessing their respective plans and to begin taking proper precautions. Landowners with belongings near the river’s edge are encouraged to begin making plans for higher water. Because of uncertainty in weather forecasts, releases will be made in response to the on-the-ground rainfall to best minimize flood damages. The Corps will try to give as much notice as it can before surcharge releases are required, according to the release.
Visit swl.usace.army.mil or the Little Rock District page on Facebook for additional information.
