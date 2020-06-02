Hollister’s First Friday Art Walk is returning to Downtown Hollister this week with its first session of 2020 scheduled for Friday, June 5 on Downing Street.
Hosted by State of the Ozarks, the Hollister First Friday Art Walk will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and take place the first Friday of every month though Dec. 4.
Compared to past art walks held in downtown Hollister, State of the Ozarks’ Joshua Heston said that they’ve taken a different approach.
“The way that the art walk is structured is, we do not have artisans on the street, but instead we have artisans inside businesses, and that does a couple of things,” said Heston. “The thing that I really like about it is that it is very unifying.”
“Our larger goal is to create an event that ties the community together and also showcases the artisans and also showcases our member businesses, our downtown businesses that we really value.
“So by really integrating the participating artists into the merchant locations, with the merchant’s blessing and their active participation, there is, I believe, an increased sense of unity. I think it creates a real neat environment, because people get to go into shops or locations that they might not otherwise go into.”
Participating Downing Street merchants that will house artisans will include the Ole English Inn, Downing Street Pour House, Twinkle Market, Kendall’s Treasures Flea Market, Ozark Faith Community Church, Grandma’s Goodies and Gumbo, Number 10 Downing Salon and Vintage Paris Coffee Shop.
Due to the pandemic, each of the participating merchant locations will be following the guidelines of the government and CDC on social distancing, but also have their own private regulations to help keep attendees safe and healthy. Heston said he is hopeful that art walk attendees will be both understanding and patient while waiting to view an artisans work.
“The merchants, especially the downtown businesses, have been through a lot and just to be very respectful of whatever is necessary for their individual location. Be gracious and be patient, but also know that folks are 100% welcome,” said Heston. “This is, I think, a big positive and, of course, family-friendly step toward really coming together as a community again in a safe way. I feel like that’s important.”
All participates are members of State of the Ozarks, according to Heston.
“It really allows us a very unified structure that everybody’s on the same page. It’s something we really appreciate. We deeply appreciate our host, brick-and-mortar hosts and, of course, our artisans,” said Heston. “Depending on the space available in each location, you can anticipate one to three artisans displaying their work per business.”
Heston said the pandemic forced State of the Ozarks to push back this year’s opening event. Because of this, they decided it would be only fair to host two additional art walks later this year.
“We didn’t have to cancel any art walks, we just moved some of them. We are moving one of our art walks to 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18,” said Heston. “It is going to be a Saturday art walk for Downing Street, and we are very excited about that. It’s going to have a little bit of a theme, and the theme is Christmas in July. So some of the artisans will be taking commissions and doing Christmas-themed work. Our other Saturday art walk will be 1 to 5 p.m. and that will be Saturday, Nov. 14.”
In correlation with Friday’s art walk, Heston said Vintage Paris will also be hosting a Spoken Word Poetry Night in their courtyard.
“The person that is in charge of it is Quynn Kent, and Quynn is a barista at Vintage and super cool. This is really one of her first steps in terms of event creation for Vintage. She’s super excited about it,” said Heston. “I would just encourage people to stop by to check them out. Of course, if someone wants to participate in the spoken word night, it’s going to be a safe, positive, family friendly environment to share. I just encourage people to sign up for that.”
The poetry event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. There is a 1,500-word limit, and anyone who would like to participate or would like additional information can contact Kent at qallynn17@gmail.com.
Any Downing Street businesses or area artisans interested in participating in art walk can visit stateoftheozarks.net.
