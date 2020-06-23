A city of Branson legislative update was given at the Board of Aldermen study session on June 18.
City Attorney Chris Lebeck gave a presentation regarding the outcomes of the 2020 legislative session and the efforts of Capital Solutions Consulting (CSC), the professional state lobby services that works on behalf of the city of Branson.
CSC’s primary purpose is to “secure sponsorship of Branson’s legislative priorities and help champion them through the State Legislature.”
According to the presentation, the city had 11 listed legislative priorities that were highlighted. A few of them were:
–Close the ticket reseller loophole for tourism tax, so that taxes are collected on the price paid on an admission ticket regardless of who brokers the tax.
–Internet sales tax (Wayfair) for all online sales set at the sales tax rate at the location of the customer and require the Missouri Department of Revenue to remit those amounts to the local jurisdictions.
–Establishment of statewide presumptive cancer initiatives to promote and protect the health and wellness of firefighters.
–Laws that will protect the water sources for the city of Branson as they relate to environment, drinking water and recreation areas.
Visit bransonmo.gov to view the full presentation.
Due to COVID-19, the regular 2020 legislative session ended early.
Prior to COVID-19, the Missouri General Assembly would convene on the first Wednesday after the first Monday in January, meet for four and half months for a regular session and then again in September for a veto session.
This year, Senate activity was suspended March 12, both chambers reconvened April 7-8 before suspending activity again and finally adjourned on May 15.
According to the presentation, in total, 2,200 bills were filed this year, 32 were truly agreed to and passed, and of the 32 agreed to and passed, only 19 were budget bills.
The shared 2020 legislative session COVID-19 fallout by Lebeck is as follows:
The ticket reseller bill never made it out of committee prior to adjournment.
The Wayfair Legislation never made it out of general assembly. This would have required remote sellers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use taxes.
The video/cable franchise fee reduction successfully fought off a last-minute addition to SCS HB 1700 on the last day of the regular session. This would limit the amount a county or municipality could impose the 5 percent franchise fee cap to the first $20 of a consumer’s video provider bill.
The Pseudoephedrine Script bill was delivered to Gov. Parson on May 27 and is awaiting a veto or signature. This bill, if passed, would do away with the prescription requirement to purchase Pseudoephedrine, an ingredient commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine.
The changes for Community Improvement Districts (CID) and Transportation Development Districts (TDD) got slipped past the House handler by the Senate and the actions of Gov. Parson regarding this matter is unknown. This would cause changes to the approval process for CID and TDD districts which would then require a vote by everyone in a municipality of which the district resides.
