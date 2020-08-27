One person is dead and others are injured as the result of a Wednesday night shooting being investigated by the Hollister Police Department.
According to a statement from the police department, officers responded to a noise complaint in Hulland Park, on Railroad Avenue, and found a deceased black male with gunshot wounds to his body. During a search of the area, police took a woman into custody. As of Thursday morning, the victim had not been named, pending notification of next of kin.
A little bit later, law enforcement responded to an address on Maple Street, south of the Hollister city limits, regarding two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to the statement, officers determined the two individuals were involved in the incident at Hulland Park. They were both taken to a hospital, the statement said.
Hollister police said the shooting is being treated as an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Hollister police are working with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the investigation.
The full press release from the Hollister Police Department:
On Wednesday, August 26th, 2020, at approximately 9:01 p.m., the Hollister Police Department responded to a noise complaint in Hulland Park, located on Railroad Ave., Hollister MO.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a deceased black male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. During a search of the nearby area, one female was located, identified and taken into custody.
A short time later, a report was made at an address located south of Hollister city limits, on Maple St, of two individuals that had suffered gunshot wounds.
It was quickly determined that these individuals were involved in the incident. Both were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.
At this time, there is no perceived threat to the public. This case is being treated as an isolated incident.
The Hollister Police Department is working with the Taney County Sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol in an ongoing investigation.
The victim’s identification is being withheld until next of kin notifications are made. Further information will be made public when appropriate.
