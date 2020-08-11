Brian Seitz will go on to represent the Republican Party in the Missouri Representative Dist. 156 general election in November.
On Aug. 4, Seitz defeated former two-term Branson Mayor Karen Best by a vote of 3,466 to 2,989.
“I want to thank my supporters for helping us run a strong, grassroots primary campaign,” Seitz said. “From start to finish we committed to the principles of freedom and liberty and that resonated with the voters.
“Mayor Best ran a good campaign, and I look forward to working with all Republicans as we move towards the November general election.”
Seitz will go up against Democratic candidate Dale Speelman in the Nov. 3 general election.
The seat is currently held by Jeff Justus who could not run again due to term limits.
Best, who was supported by Governor Mike Parson, was thankful for those who voted for her.
“Thank you to the voters of Taney County for your support during the campaign and election,” Best said in a statement. “We are blessed to live in an amazing community.”
Both Seitz and Best are Branson residents, as well as Seitz’s Democratic opponent, Dale Speelman, who issued the following statement:
“When elected, I will do the best I possibly can for the residents of Missouri House District 156 and the State of Missouri.”
The race between Best and Seitz ran close all evening, with Seitz pulling away slightly as the final precincts reported.
The absentee ballots were counted first in Taney County, and those gave Best an initial small lead 204 votes to 187.
She kept the lead through the next three precincts to report – Merriam Woods, Boston Center and Rockaway Beach – but when Hollister and Branson precincts started to come in, Seitz took the advantage and held on.
