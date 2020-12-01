Being a city that thrives off of tourism, marketing Branson and all its glory is obviously something that has to be done in order to be successful.
In 2014, the city of Branson advertised proposals for tourism marketing which resulted in the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) being awarded a contract for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2015 and went till Dec. 31, 2019. Contracts were then to be approved annually.
With the current contract set to expire, the city put out an RFP (request for proposal) for these services to which the CBV scored highest and was selected once again from the bidders “based off their qualifications as well as past compliance to the pricing structure.”
The proposed contract has a budgeted amount of $1,500,000 with an opportunity to be revisited mid-year of 2021 if the city’s economic conditions improve.
During the Nov. 24 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, this item was a topic of conversation. However, not everyone agreed that the contract was ‘good’ enough.
“So, if I have one more person come to town this could be considered a success,” said Chris Myer, TCED board member (Taney County appointee) and vice president of marketing for Myer Hospitality. “I’ve always been taught that there’s this thing called S.M.A.R.T goals and S.M.A.R.T stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and timebound. And there is nothing in here that is measurable. - I think you guys have to establish in here, what are you striving for at the end of the day? Cause there’s nothing in here that says what you’re really striving for in all these categories.”
Alderman Larry Milton agreed and said he’d like to see the contract amended.
“Chris, thank you for bringing up these points. In fact, I think they’re all valid points that we need to take into consideration,” said Milton. “I appreciate the fact that you are in the lodging industry, and we’re talking about this contract. What I’m also hearing you say is the health of the theatre industry directly impacts your industry. So I’m going to make a few amendments and then a few comments.”
However, City Attorney Chris Lebeck said that since the CVB had already agreed to the contract, it could not be amended.
“You’re asking to change a contract, on the fly, by motion, that a third party has already agreed to,” said city of Branson attorney Chris Lebeck. “There’s only two possible outcomes at this point, alderman. No. 1 is you defeat the contract that’s before you, or, No. 2 you make a motion to have staff go back and renegotiate the contract under different terms. Those are your choices. You don’t have the opportunity, during a board meeting, to amend a contract that’s already been signed and presented to a board by a third party.”
Milton decided to make a motion to postpone the item and have staff renegotiate the contract.
“So instead of an amendment I guess my request would be, for this board to ask to go back on the contract and request this change,” said Milton.
“Again there’s a third party involved here,” replied Lebeck. “So what I’m saying is the board has a couple of choices. They can call for the vote at some point and vote on the contract before them and approve it or deny it. And if it’s denied then that’s marching orders probably to the city, since we do need this, to go back and come up with different terms. That’s option one. Option two is the board can decide to go ahead and basically postpone this item with an instruction to the city staff to go back and renegotiate with regards to whatever areas of concern the board has brought up.
“Now again, there’s no requirement under that for the third party that we are negotiating with, that we’re contracting with, to agree to those terms. They may look at us and say we’re ‘cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’ and say no. Those are the paths we can take here today, but amending a contract on the fly that’s already been signed off on by the party we are contracting with, you can’t do that. It’s really that simple.”
“So it’s either an all or nothing. Accept it the way it’s written, or ask to postpone it and negotiate.” said Milton. “Well I think the points that Chris Myer brought up, and I had more information to share, but I think we’re far from having a final contract ready to sign, but I also know that I’m one of six (aldermen). So that would be my suggestion.”
According to the contract, the contract is designed so that the city has the right to terminate the contract with a written 30-day termination notice if “the Contractor shall fail to fulfill in timely and proper manner its obligations under this contract, or if the Contractor shall violate any of the covenants, section or stipulations of this contract.”
“I think Chris has some very important points, I have some others I’m not going to bother going through them tonight, understanding it’s an all or nothing,” said Milton. “Because it’s so important, why wouldn’t we agree to postpone the contract for sixty days, go through this diligently and come up with a good contract?”
Following this conversation, Interim CEO/President of the Branson Chamber and CVB Jonas Arjes, came to the podium to explain some questioned points and provide clarity.
“It (live shows) is one of the three pillars of the marketing plan that has been approved by the TCED and this body and we will continue to do that (market live shows),” said Arjes. “I understand some of the concerns and if I may comment on a few things. We’re not opposed to any KPIs (Key Performance Indicator). I would much prefer, as an organization, to have standards and metrics that are measurable that we can be held accountable to. That’s actually a little easier than some of the circumstances that we have to live under. But what are those metrics? If we’re going to be held accountable to those metrics and have very little influence on how that performs, that’d be a tough agreement to be a party to.”
After further conversation, Alderman Bill Skains requested a ‘call to question,’ that would stop any further conversation on the topic. Th question was approved by the aldermen with four ‘yes’ and two ‘no’ votes by Alderman Bob Simmoms and Alderman Milton.
The official vote on the contract was then taken and passed 5-1 with the no vote from Milton.
The final vote on this contract is tentatively sent for the Dec. 8 Board of Aldermen meeting.
A multi-year contract with the CVB was originally to be signed in 2019, but the aldermen, at Milton’s urging, agreed to simply extend the previous contract one more year to allow more time for other interested parties to respond a request for proposal.
To view the full agenda item visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov ; or click ‘Live Stream’ to watch the recording of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.