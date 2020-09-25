Some bonds are unbreakable, and the bond between the Vietnam veterans of the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry “Manchu” Regiment who were assigned to 25th Infantry “Tropic Lightning” Division is no exception.
On the week of Sept. 20, approximately 40 Manchus and their family members gathered in Branson at the Hotel Grand Victorian on 76 Country Blvd to hold a mini reunion.
Due to COVID-19, their original reunion was canceled, but despite the setback, their bond helped bring them together once again.
“(It means) everything in the world to me,” said Vietnam veteran and Manchu Stan Adams. “50 years ago, we went to war and became such brothers that now we all feel obligated to see each other again 50 years later. It’s heartwarming because you see this guy at 20 (years-old) and all the emotions that come with that, it’s good to see them again later in life.”
“After everything that we went through, we’re not going to let a little thing like COVID keep us from getting together, even though they did cancel the big one,” said fellow Manchu John Ruth. “It means a lot, like Stan said, it means a lot to me to be able to be here.”
Their history not only continues to unite them but entities around the world who wish to document their story.
“Mokane to Mole City,” a book written by Adams, is an educational Manchu Vietnam Memoir that not only created a family project for the Adamses by receiving the help of their oldest daughter Kim to physically create a book that would highlight the Manchu history at the battle of Mole City, but also gave the other men who fought side by side with Adams in Mole City an outlet to share their stories.
“It’s helped all of us guys, because you guys included us. In that book, he’s got pictures of me in there and stories,” said Ruth. “He did it for all of us.”
Adams’ book also got the attention of Florida documentarian Matt Wilcox who is currently working on a documentary regarding an “extranential study of Vietnam and the conflict itself” with highlights about the Manchus.
“I’ve had about 12 years looking at this and studying it,” said Wilcox. “Then I was able to find Mr. Adams’ book, actually online, and that expanded the whole project, which was great. Being able to find a unit 50 years after the war is quite exciting.”
To learn more about these Manchu soldiers and their history, search for “Mokane to Mole City: A Manchu Vietnam Memoir Bravo Co. Nov. 1968 to Nov. 1969” at luckysnipe.com and on Amazon.
