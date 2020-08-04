Approximately 15 people, including Branson residents and surrounding towns people, rallied together near Branson City Hall on Monday to protest the face-covering mandate approved by city aldermen last week.
According to a few of those in attendance, they are not against the wearing of face coverings, but against forcing people to wear face coverings.
“I think, above all, nobody’s against anybody having the choice to wear a mask,” said Elisha Stephens. “I think the mandate for somebody, against their own free will, to have to wear one, that is what we’re out here protesting today. If someone feels safe with a mask, and they really believe that’s what will protect them, I’m here to support that, too.
“I’m here to support those who want to wear a mask, and I’m here to support those who do not want to wear a mask. I believe in free will, and I believe this is just the beginning of fighting against our freedoms. I think that all of us can stand here and say that we support freedom and the right to choose.”
Richie Zaitz led the rally and passed out signs, and shared more on why they were there.
“There’s an awful lot of folks that are opposed to this, and we’d like to see an opposition continue,” said Zaitz. “We want to be free to express ourselves, but we’re not saying we don’t think everybody should not wear a mask. If a person wants to wear a mask (they can).
“Our concern is, as citizens we do not feel that we are obliged to cover our faces. I wasn’t born with a mask, and I don’t think I should have one imposed on me by the government that we put in power. They’re supposed to represent the people, and they’re not. We want fact, we’re not trying to create our own narrative here.”
Zaitz also addressed his views on masks as a whole.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of just distortion of things that are going on. No.1 there is no evidence, at all, that a mask will protect you from COVID. We all know that, it’s smaller than the mask. If anything else would be considered, the fact that people are getting sick from the contaminants that are going into their bodies is because they’re breathing out. It’s sort of like a baby diaper over your face and breathing the poop.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, face coverings help prevent those who have COVID-19 from spreading it to others, including those who are at higher risk of illness. They say the spread of the virus can be reduced when used with other preventive measures, including social distancing.
According to the protesters, they were in attendance Monday representing themselves as individuals, but were also in coordination with the Facebook group ‘Unmask Branson Missouri.”
The Facebook group was originally to host the rally at City Hall where an attorney was going to talk about a lawsuit that would be filed against the city.
No announcement was made Monday or as of press time Tuesday.
Branson aldermen approved a face covering mandate during a July 28 meeting by a 4-1 vote after hearing testimony from residents and health officials.
The meeting had been postponed from two weeks earlier.
The mandate is in effect through Sept. 8.
