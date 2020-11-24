Stone County is now considered at Critical Risk Level for COVID-19 positivity rate, according to the Stone County Health Department.
According to a statement issued by the health department on Tuesday, the county is now considered at Critical Risk because it now has a 7-day positivity rate of 12%.
According to the state, a county is considered at Critical Risk if its 7-day positivity rate is 10 to 14%. Counties with a positivity rate of 15% or higher are considered an Extreme Risk. At 5-9% are considered a Serious Risk.
“Our community is at risk,” the statement reads. “Southwest Missouri is at a critical point in the pandemic, a point that requires change to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our hospitals are filling up and this is not only a risk for COVID-19 patients but is also a risk for anyone requiring care for heart attacks, strokes, car accidents or even other chronic conditions. This is putting a severe strain on healthcare systems and medical staff. The best weapon we have right now against COVID-19 is prevention. We must as a community change the trajectory of this pandemic.”
The statement goes on to say the community needs to follow these basic prevention measures:
–Always wear a mask in public and other settings outside your home where social distancing is not possible.
–Maintain social distance of at least 6 ft wherever possible, and limit close contacts with other individuals to less than 15 minutes.
–Avoid handshakes, high-fives, hugging and any other physical contact.
–Wash your hands multiple times a day.
–Stay home if you have even the mildest of symptoms. Headache, dry throat, and cough can all appear mild at the beginning stages of COVID-19. Use extreme caution stay home and isolate away from family members.
–Limit your interactions and social gatherings to only what is necessary.
–Minimize travel.
The statement then goes on to caution individuals about Thanksgiving plans.
“We know everyone looks forward to Thanksgiving, the food, family, and football. We are asking that everyone rethink your Thanksgiving plans. Did you know you are contagious 48 hours prior to developing COVID-19 symptoms? Who at your dinner table would you be ok with exposing to COVID-19? Would your elderly grandmother survive COVID-19? Would your diabetic uncle survive COVID-19? Would your asthmatic niece survive COVID-19? The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is at home with the people you live with. Be cautious, be caring and protect your loved ones.”
For information call the Stone County Health Department at 417-357-6134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.