Over the weekend, the Branson Airport welcomed Frontier Airlines back to Branson, as the low-cost carrier resumed commercial air service June 6.
In a press release, Branson Airport Deputy Director of Marketing reported that more than 100 passengers arrived in Branson ready to begin summer vacation. The passengers arrived aboard the quieter, more fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo on their nonstop flight from Denver.
Frontier Airlines has become the first major airline to require temperature screenings before boarding using touchless thermometers.
Any passenger, crew member or airport employee who has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to fly or gain access to the terminal. Face masks are also required when flying and will be provided to guests at no cost to those who need one, the release stated.
In the release, Branson Airport Executive Director Jeff Bourk also addressed the additional procedures the airport has taken to ensure the wellbeing of passengers since the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Departing passengers and guests will be welcomed to Branson Airport with newly enhanced procedures to address the health and wellness of all who enter the terminal, said Bourk in the release.
“In addition to directional and information signs, there are multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility, daily disinfecting of surfaces, plus the use of electrostatic disinfecting spraying systems using EPA certified disinfectants to further out commitment to safety.”
Flights to and from the Branson Airport on Frontier Airlines are available for booking now through 2021. Flight services include nonstop service to Denver, with connections to several popular destinations, according to the press release.
Additional information on Frontier Airline’s commitment to health and safety and current travel updates can be found at flyfrontier.com and flybranson.com.
