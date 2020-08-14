The 2020 Census is still underway and responses, or lack thereof, will affect communities for the next 10 years.
According to their website, the results of the 2020 Census will determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are spread across communities every year for the next decade.
For every person that’s not counted, that’s less federally funded money that will be allocated for the community.
That means there will be less money for health care, education, support for children, infrastructure, the number of representatives each state gets in Congress and more.
“For every person that’s counted there’s X number of dollars that comes through the programs because it’s all based on population and over a ten year period it amounts to a fairly significant amount of money. It’s just so important we have a good number,” said Branson Mayor Edd Akers, leader of the city of Branson Complete Count Committee.
“We need to be accurate for the benefit of our county governments, our city governments, for our whole community to be able to get a proper amount of funding on different programs. State and federal programs are based on your population. People have got to see how important it is. Sadly, we have a pretty good size group of people that are fearful of anything that they give the government and they simply just refuse to do it.”
According to the available Aug. 12 data from the United States Census 2020 website, the self-response completion rate for Missouri is 63.5%.
However, Taney County is below average with 48.6% and so is Stone County with 45.6%. Branson itself is even lower with a 39.6% self-response rate.
According to a spokesperson from the U.S. Census Bureau, one possibility for the area’s low response rate could be due to it being a popular place for seasonal and vacation homes.
If a person owns a seasonal or vacation home, where they do not live and sleep most of the time, and a person knows that no one else usually lives there, they can respond online or by phone and answer “no” when asked if they or anyone else is living or staying at that address.
Doing this will not only help the census be more accurate and ensure that everyone is counted only once and in the right place, but it also means that a census taker will not have to follow up at the residence in person.
Census takers are reportedly already out and about trying to ensure that everyone that has not already self-responded, gets counted to ensure the correct amount of federal funding is appropriately allocated for each community.
Questions on the Census will include how many people are living or staying in the residence, birthdays, names, gender, race and relation.
There is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau will never ask for a social security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party, bank or credit card account numbers.
If there is uncertainty regarding how a question should be answered, or who you should count, visit their website for detailed information.
All personal information is kept confidential and protected by federal law. Information is used only for statistical purposes.
Visit 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 to respond to the 2020 Census.
