The Taney County Clerk’s Office is making its final preparations for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.
For the 2020 General Election, Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley said she is predicting an approximately 75% voter turnout on Tuesday.
“We’re basing that on our absentee voting. We’re over 4,400 absentees already. In the previous election, the 2016 Presidential, we only had 2,440 absentee,” said Neeley. “Now, I know a large part of that increase is due to COVID, but I also believe we’re seeing an increase of people who have never registered before or haven’t voted in 20 years.”
Neeley added that she thinks that number is going to continue to grow leading up to Election Day, as they’ve been welcoming as many as 220 people per day into the clerk’s office to absentee vote in person.
“We can only allow four people in an office at a time, because we have our poll booths separated as much as possible for COVID, and that leaves very little room in the office. So what we’ve been doing is going in the hallway and prepping and having them fill out their documents before they get into the office. So they spend most of their time voting. It does take approximately five minutes for each voter to vote,” said Neeley. “Anybody that has an opportunity to read the sample ballots that we have on our website, that will give you an opportunity to be prepared when you come in to make your decision.”
The final opportunity Taney County residents will have to vote absentee, in person at the Taney County Clerk’s Office, will be Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Neeley said in order to vote absentee, residents must have a legitimate reason to do so.
“Being absent from Taney County on Election Day, being incapacitated due to illness or physical limitations, incarceration or working as an election judge,” Neeley said. “Then we have the COVID statues that 65-years of age and older can vote and then if you have serious health issues like heart disease, kidney disease, immune deficiency, etc. then you can vote due to the new COVID statues.”
Taney County residents submitting mail-in ballots also need to be aware that, in order to be counted, their mail-in ballots must be received by the clerk’s office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. While they are mail-in ballots, they can also be dropped off at the clerk’s office in person.
Neeley shared that the 4,400 absentee voters they’ve had, as of press time, also includes returned mail-in ballots. She added that, due to the increase in mail-in ballots they will begin the processing of those on Monday.
“Normally, we only start on Election Day, but since I estimate we’re going to have 66% increase in absentee voting. That’s what we saw in August. So I expect at least a 66% to 70% increase in absentee ballots. We cannot process that in one day, so legally we are allowed to start earlier if we need to. So on Monday, a team of at least three, one Republican, one Democrat and a member from my office, will begin processing those ballots,” said Neeley. “As we process that, we have one person open it, another person pulls the ballot out and then it is run through the machine. It is not hand-counted. It is run through the machine like every other ballot is.”
By starting the processing of the mail-in ballots an entire day early, Neeley said her hope is that they’ll be able to have election results Tuesday night at approximately the same time they always do.
Due to the pandemic, Neeley shared that they are continuing to implement the same level of safety precautions at polling locations as they did during the election in August.
“We have purchased face masks, face shields and shield screens to protect both the voter and our election judges. We also have gloves for our judges and hand sanitizer for both our judges and for the public available,” said Neeley. “We do ask that voters respect each other and respect our election judges. They’re going to be working 14 hours that day and we ask you to have patience with them. We also ask that you wear masks while you’re inside the polling place and not just for yourself, but for the people that you’re around. We want to show respect for each other.”
As of press time, Neeley said that she is still in need of some additional election judges to work the polling locations on Tuesday.
“I have quite a few Republicans, but I do need some more Democrats right now. The reason is, as always, in an election we have members that get sick, their family members get sick and we have dropout right up to Election Day,” said Neeley. “That’s a normal thing, but of course now with COVID that increases that amount. So yes, if we have any Democrats that want to work, we’d appreciate getting a call.”
Neeley said she also wanted residents to be aware that there have been no changes made to the polling locations for this election, so they are all still the same as they were for the August Primary.
To become an election judge or for additional Election Day information contact the Taney County Clerk’s Office at 417-546-7249.
