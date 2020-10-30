Tuesday’s election will feature a contest for the state’s 156th District, which covers much of the eastern portion of Taney County, including Branson and Hollister. The race is between Republican candidate Brian H. Seitz and Democratic candidate Dale Speelman. The winner will take over for Jeff Justus, who was ineligible to run again due to term limits. The candidates were not told the questions beforehand. Seitz is listed first on the ballot, so we begin with his questions and answers, followed by Speelman.
Q: Tell us about your background.
Seitz: I was an 82nd Airborne paratrooper. I got out with the rank of sergeant, and immediately went to Southwest Missouri State in Springfield and graduated from there with a degree in Communications and Public Relations. It was in Springfield that I met my wife Valerie, and she’s been a nurse here at Cox hospital for 18 years. My children were born here, one in Wisconsin, but the rest were born either in Branson or Springfield, and we’ve loved being here for over 30 years now.
Q: When we talked in July, you opposed the Branson mask mandate. Recently, nearby communities, Nixa and Ozark, have instituted mandates. I’m wondering where you stand on the issue now and if it is adequate for a city, such as Hollister, to leave masking up to businesses and individuals:
Seitz: I don’t think my thoughts have changed since July. Again, the virus is real. I’m not discounting that. But I lean more on the side of individual responsibility as far as health care and that sort of thing. I am not for the government mandates. I think there’s been a large amount of overreach as far as that goes. And I’m really glad I’ll be representing the city of Hollister. We call Hollister “Free Hollister,” where the people take their own precautions as they would for the virus. I think businesses both in Branson and Hollister are doing a great job protecting the tourists and locals. I’m not for the government mandates. The government when they get involved in something, usually they screw it up. I prefer a hands-off. We know in Nixa and Ozark it was executive orders by the mayors. I see that going against the will of the majority, the will of their councils and the will of the people. The virus is real, I like to stress that. You should take precautions, especially with pre-existing conditions or the elderly.
Q: Is there anything you’d like the state to be doing differently regarding the pandemic?
Seitz: I think Gov. Parson is correct in not enforcing a statewide mask mandate. That should be up to local government and principalities. No, I don’t think there is really anything new that we should do. I am very concerned about a possible vaccine mandate, even more so than a mask mandate. A mask, to me, should be a personal choice, but the invasiveness of a vaccine, injecting something into your body that hasn’t went through the decades of testing that many vaccines do, could be detrimental to people. Once I get to Jefferson City, that’s one of the things I’d like to talk to the leadership about, stopping possible vaccine mandates.
Q: How do you characterize the 156th district?
Seitz: I think the 156th district is conservative in nature, Christian in nature. I think my campaign paralleled the feelings of the people who live here: God, family, country and freedom. We are a very patriotic lot, and that’s seen in many of the music shows and presentations that we have in the Branson area. We love the outdoors, we love the lakes, we love having tourists coming here. We’re a very welcoming people. But I see us primarily as a Christian conservative enclave. The way America’s supposed to be, it’s right here in the Ozarks.
Q: Other important issues in 2021?
Seitz: I think that people need to get back to work. I think the businesses need to go get opened up. And I would love to see, in this area, economic diversity take place. Tourism is the No. 1 draw to southwest Missouri, particularly in the Branson area and the lakes region as a whole, but we need to diversify as well with those year-round jobs, higher paying jobs. And housing is a challenge in this area, affordable housing for the people who live and work here.
Q: Anything else?
Seitz: I’d like people to know I’m a Reagan Republican. I believe in smaller government, lower taxes, a strong military, and individual freedom. I think I could represent the 156th district in a Christian conservative manner the way people will want to be represented in Jefferson City. My door is open to diverse opinions and my energy level is extremely high. If I have to work late into the evening and drive back-and-forth the three-hour drive that it takes, I’m ready and willing to do that to represent the people here.
Now, Dale Speelman.
Q: Tell us about yourself
Speelman: I’m the son of an Air Force man. My mother was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. I was born in 1953 in Oklahoma. I’m retired Army linguist. I spoke Russian and German in the Army. I also taught Cryptanalysis to officers and enlisted. I have a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory. I majored in voice. I’ve lived in Branson for 10 years. I have two brothers who have passed, and a sister who lives in Independence, Mo. I have a singing group called the Dickens Carolers of Branson. Due to COVID stuff, we are not yet employed this year for the Christmas season. I have a daughter, Anne, who lives in Glen Burnie, Md. and a son Andrew who lives in Glen Burnie Md. I like singing, photography and looking at stars, and I’ve been a professional singer in the United States and Germany.
Q: What position do you have on whether cities or counties should mandate the wearing of masks because of COVID-19?
Speelman: Having been in the Army, and the other candidate has also been in the Army, whenever we stepped outside in uniform, we had to have a cover on, a cap or hat, any time we were in uniform. I don’t see this as anything but a hat regulation. The masks has been proved to stop or slow down the infectious rate of the disease. So if it’s a good thing to slow this down, and Missouri is one of the leaders in the United States, then wear a mask. I don’t consider it an infringement on my personal liberty to wear this mask. I’m still able to go to a movie or a restaurant. I can eat or drive where ever I want. It’s not an infringement on personal liberty if it will help stop this disease from spreading.
Q: Is there anything you’d like the state to be doing differently regarding the pandemic?
Speelman: I believe we should have more access to testing. Perhaps the state level could provide places for people to buy masks that are extremely inexpensive. The state does need to take it seriously because Missouri is now one of the states leading in new cases of COVID-19. I think the state should be more aggressive, especially in large populated areas, and in tourist areas. More of a mandate, and perhaps more enforcement to keep people from becoming infected.
Q: How do you characterize the 156th District?
Speelman: When I finally learned the size of it, I was kind of amazed. It’s the population center of Taney County, of Branson and Hollister, but it’s also rural. So it runs the gamut from maybe one person per square mile to the population density of Branson and Hollister. Despite the fact that Branson and Hollister have most of the voting population, you still need to consider the people who live in the rural parts of this district, up by Saddlebrook and the mountains, and also south of Hollister down by Ridgedale. It’s quite a diverse area.
Q: Why did you decide to run for office?
Speelman: I’d still like to do something to help the state. Public service has been part of my life from Boy Scouts to the Army, I volunteered at Ft. McHenry National Monument. I want to add my 2 cents to the state of the Missouri. Missouri has been my home since before the military and after. I think this is a great state to work for. A second reason is I wanted to give people a choice. Most of the candidates you’ll find on any ballot down here are Republican, and I wanted to offer a choice to somebody.
Q: What other important issues will be facing the state in 2021?
Speelman: The fact that Gov. Parson has removed thousands of children from Medicaid rolls. We need to recover those children, extend benefits to those children again, especially during COVID. It looks right now like we’ll continue well past the new year. Another thing is, the infrastructure, roads and bridges, restrengthening the infrastructure of roads and bridges. I think Missouri could take a lead. The President has removed many environmental laws regarding air pollution, water pollution. We have some great forests, and waterways, and I think Missouri could or should enact it’s own legislation to take up where the President has removed those laws and reinstitute protections for the waterways and air, and reduce the amount of carbon and sulfur in the air from pollution from factories and cars. I enjoy the great views from down here in the Ozarks, and there are a lot of them down here.
Anything else?
Speelman: Education. Providing increased funding for public education here in Missouri, especially at the elementary and secondary levels, not necessarily college, for the smaller communities.
