The Taney County Commission has approved the Taney County Regional Sewer District’s $1.75 million funding agreement for phase two of a Venice on the Lake sanitary sewer project.
On Monday, Aug. 31, Taney County Environmental Services Program Director John Soutee and sewer district Administrator Brad Allbritton came before the county commission to request the approval of the funding agreement to begin construction.
“Once completed, this project will provide public sewer service for 61 homes and 35 lots located in the project area. There were 30 to 35 ... other lots that were a part of this phase. But we were able to, by a change order, because we had some septic tank issues in that area and get those change ordered into phase one,” said Soutee. “The district is requesting that the funding agreement remains active until Dec. 31, 2022.”
Soutee added that the sewer district board of trustees approved the funding agreement at their regular meeting on Aug. 18. Allbritton said the county requested bids a few weeks ago and received a really good bid for $1.194 million.
“The funding agreement, the amount, the $1.75 million, consists of that construction cost, a 10% contingency, construction administration, oversight and inspection and then the phase three design and bidding. Just readying that phase three for bidding in the future and some legal and acquisition costs,” said Allbritton. “That’s how we come up with the $1.75 million. I’m very pleased with the bids that we got. We just completed our phase one, which brought on around 150 customers.”
As a follow-up question to Allbritton’s statement, Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams asked if the sewer district is continuing to wave the sewer connection fees for this project.
“We wave all the connection fees up front, and the board approved a timeline of one year after substantial completion for those people that want to connect that maybe had a vacant lot or something like that. So we’ll wave that connection fee for them for a year,” said Allbritton. “There will be several people taking advantage of that. We’ve already had several inquire.”
Williams followed up once more and shared his dissatisfaction with the cost of the entire Venice on the Lake sewer project.
“I’m still against spending $40,000 per lot (in phase one). In this case, for the second phase, $28,688 per lot per home to hook into sewer. But you got your votes last time. We could have put new septic systems in,” said Williams. “We’ve already had this discussion. We could have come up with something. I don’t know if those avenues were ever fully looked at. I wasn’t satisfied that they were fully looked at.”
Allbritton replied by informing Williams that the problem with the lots at Venice on the Lake are that they’re not conducive for septic systems.
In response Williams said, “Then maybe those lots shouldn’t be built. I think there’s better ways to spend the money. I think we’re going to end up having $14 million or $12 million or something like that. I don’t know if all avenues, I am not satisfied that all avenues were truly vetted and looked at with new technology or anything else coming out to help with the environmental issues that we have.”
Williams later added that he is not convinced that there wasn’t a better alternative to putting in a massive sewer system.
Allbritton responded, “I am convinced. I am a professional engineer. We hire professional engineers. We’ve spent years studying that area, and I’m very confident that this was the best solution.”
In joining the conversation, Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt shared that by doing these sewer projects, the county is doing what they told the people they would do with the money from the Taney County Half-Cent Sewer Sales Tax.
“We do it to protect the groundwater, the lake system and to serve the people,” said Wyatt. “And to say that lots or anything over on this side of the area, the Venice on the Lake area, shouldn’t be built on. Those people need a place to live just like everyone else does.”
Williams then clarified his earlier statement and said that he doesn’t disagree with Wyatt’s statement.
“The problem is, when you spend that kind of money, you have to take on an approach of what the value is and what it will be worth. Are any of those lots worth $40,000 now? My guesstimate is, no,” said Williams. “If you guys are convinced, then that is fine. You can say that with your vote.”
Following the discussion, Wyatt made the motion for approval of the funding agreement. It was given a second by Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield. Wyatt and Scofield voted in favor of approving the funding agreement and it passed.
Williams voted against it.
