A memorial garden in honor of the late Whitney Gross was unveiled Oct. 22 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
In December 2019, Gross had been diagnosed with Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess. She was the only female and only the third known case of Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess in the world, according to her husband Dustin Gross.
Whitney had her first of 23 surgeries on Christmas Eve 2019. Due to blood infections, doctors were forced to remove multiple muscles and tendons from her arms and legs. A hospital patient for nearly 150 days, Gross was officially released from Cox Branson on May 1, 2020.
Cox Medical Center Branson Rehab Unit Manager Cheryl Gabriel said Whitney, after several months in the hospital in Springfield, arrived at the Branson hospital during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we very first got Whitney, she could not even hardly stand on her own and had lots of other issues that we had to work out. She spent that month with us. She celebrated her birthday here with us,” said Gabriel. “She was an inspiration to the patients and the staff just from her great attitude of ‘I’m going to do this. I’m going home. I’m going to my little girl.’”
Just six days after being released from the hospital, Whitney died at her home in Bradleyville. Gabriel shared that the idea to build a memorial garden came to her after delivering the news to her staff that Whitney had died.
“They were very close to her. You get close to people you have for an entire month,” Gabriel said. “As I was looking out the window of the gym where I was telling them, my director and I, Adene Smith, looked at each other and went ‘We know what we need to do. We need to create a garden so that these people who are sitting and they’re working out have something beautiful to look at.’”
Gabriel added that, once they had the idea in place, donations began coming in to make Whitney’s Garden a reality.
“People made the planter boxes and the fence boxes. There were some that were the musician friends of Dustin’s. Then Home Depot supplied the dirt and the flowers,” said Gabriel. “Then our Skaggs Foundation here at the hospital provided the vases for things to go in and the bird feeders. It was just the effort of a lot of people. A lot of the nurses were the ones who did and planted everything. It’s been a real treat to be able to bring this to them.”
For the debut of Whitney’s Garden on Thursday, Cox Branson staff were joined by several members of Whitney’s family including her husband Dustin, 7-year old daughter Madelyn, her parents Kelley and Paul Anderson, her mother-in-law Vicky Blair, and her best friend/Maddie’s godmother Victoria Coxsey.
“It’s beautiful,” Dustin said as he turned the corner to go into the garden dedicated to the memory of his late wife.
“Whitney used to call me when she was in here, when we was on quarantine, saying she didn’t have anything to look at,” said Dustin. “So this is exactly what she would have imagined. Butterflies and beautiful flowers. It’s absolutely gorgeous. It’s very special.”
Whitney’s mother Kelly Anderson added that she was a little overwhelmed walking through the garden for the first time.
“It’s just beautiful. They let us know they were going to do something. The thing about it is, Whitney wasn’t here that long,” said Anderson. “So for them to do this after the short time she was here speaks volumes for my daughter.
“Whitney would have loved those flower boxes. She did crafty things, those flower boxes and stuff like that. She would have loved them.”
Dustin said it’s pretty easy to explain why the team at Cox Branson were able to quickly attach themselves to his late wife.
“She loved everybody, and everybody loved her. She didn’t know a stranger. She had the most kindest heart and kindest soul that anybody that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” said Dustin. “She was just a precious soul. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal. You don’t meet that every day, you know. Her daughter’s turning out to be quite a bit like her – looks just like her and starting to act just like her, too.”
Gabriel said that, as the garden continues to grow, they plan to introduce the area as part of patients’ rehabilitation program.
“Walking on uneven surfaces is really something we’ve never had before,” Gabriel said. “Patients will literally be able to come out here, do a little of their workout, and then sit down on a bench and just enjoy it for a little bit.”
Unique Southern Designs also assisted with the creation of Whitney’s Garden, which is open to the public. Benches will soon be added to the garden. Dustin said he’ll also be bringing out some of Whitney’s crafts to display as part of the garden.
