The city received the final approval from the Board of Aldermen for the sale of a piece of land to Botanas Mexican Restaurant.
The land currently consists of part of Botanas Mexican Restaurant’s parking lot and kitchen and now that this land can be sold, Botanas will have the opportunity to make some capital improvements to their kitchen and parking lot.
“What this boils down to is this allows economic development in our city,” said City Attorney Chris Lebeck at the July 14 meeting. ”By doing this, this gives that business the opportunity to expand….this is an opportunity to give that business a piece of their pie if you will, so that they can make capital improvements to their restaurant. And as a result of that, this would also provide the city roughly $76,000 that’s going to go in our investment fund.”
According to the staff report from the city of Branson, the city was approached towards the end of 2019 by the owners of Botanas Mexican Restaurant about purchasing a piece of property they currently lease under a ground lease with the city.
An independent appraisal of the property was then done and it was valued at $88,000 at 25,144 square feet. However, according to the report, during the minor subdivision plat process and verifying the legal description, it was discovered the property is only 21,834 square feet due to the legal description in the original lease agreement never considering the expansion of Pat Nash Drive.
Based on the new square footage, a new purchase price of $76,415 was developed based on the previous appraisal of $3.50 per sq. ft.
