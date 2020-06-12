At the June 9 Branson Board meeting, the aldermen gave final approval to a few items, including a engineering study for improvements to a wastewater treatment plant, and final plat for a commercial subdivision.
An agreement for the professional consultant services of HDR Engineering, INC for the subgrade analysis and preliminary engineering of a flood protection system at the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant passed its final reading.
The Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant is located near the banks of Lake Taneycomo and has been in danger of flooding three times since 2011 by a matter of inches.
According to Mike Ray, utilities director for the city of Branson, this agreement and the work that follows is considered phase 2 of the project engineering.
The staff report states that a conceptual design study was completed in 2019 to identify viable flood protection options for the facility. The result by the study engineer recommended a permanent sheet-pile type flood wall with an associated groundwater pumping system for the facility.
On Sept. 10, 2019, proposals from three firms were then submitted to the Capital Improvements Committee, and it was unanimously decided to award the engineering work to HDR Engineering.
According to the report, for several months staff worked with HDR representatives to pinpoint 11 task segments that will need to be completed in phase 2 of the engineering.
The cost of engineering phase 2 is not to exceed $456,145, 4.5% of the estimated project cost.
Funding from the Taney County sewer sales tax will be used to reimburse the city of Branson for this phase.
According to Ray, the facility is currently worth approximately $80 million, and it would cost an excess of $100 million to completely relocate the facility.
To date, the city has already invested $96,800 in the conceptual study.
The estimated total cost of the flood wall for the plant is $10.2 million, according to city administration.
Those in charge of the project are looking to secure a “no rise condition,” to try to ensure that all work done in the area of the facility does not affect other areas nearby by raising the water level, according to Ray. A large area of the lake floor around the facility will be surveyed to help ensure this.
The final subdivision plat for 248 Parkway, Phase ll also passed its final reading.
This item was recommended for approval of the aldermen at the May 5 Planning Commission board meeting.
The Subdivision Application was submitted by Booker Cox on behalf of Rojana Enterprises, Inc, for a final subdivision plat for the properties located at 1601, 1649 and 1819 State Highway 248.
“Other than Nature’s Wonders and AutoZone, the city has not received any other requests for this area,” said Director of Planning and Development Joel Hornickel in an email. “However, a building permit was also issued for a new three suite building next to Nature’s Wonders on March 17, 2020, but tenants have not yet been shared with the City. Now that the Final Plat has been approved by the City and recorded, the real estate closing for AutoZone can occur and then the building permit can be issued.”
The alderemen who voted on these items included those leaving office after the June 2 municipal election. The city’s new aldermen were sworn in before the city moved on to new items.
Visit bransonmo.gov.
