The Taney County Health Department has confirmed 12 more positive cases of COVID-19 among Taney County residents.
This brings the total count of cases in Taney County to 79. In total, two people have died, 29 have recovered, and 50 cases are still active.
The health department is still investigating many of these most recent cases, but for many of them, they are community spread.
Among the newest cases, they have been known to have visited the following places:
SATURDAY, JUNE 27TH
10:30 am – 7:30 pm: Smith Creek Moonshine at Tanger Outlet (masked)
SUNDAY, JUNE 28TH
Morning: Mall Walmart Super Center at Branson Hills (masked)
MONDAY, JUNE 29TH
4:45 am – 2:45 pm: Scooters in Forsyth (masked)
10:30 am – 4:00 pm: Smith Creek Moonshine at Tanger Outlet Mall (masked)
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm Walmart Super Center at Branson Hills (unmasked)
5:00 pm – 5:30 pm Walmart Super Center at Branson Hills (masked)
TUESDAY, JUNE 30TH
4:45 am – 7:30 am Scooters in Forsyth (masked)
12:30 pm – 12:40 pm Walmart on Hwy 76 (masked)
Early afternoon, Pancho Villa Branson (unmasked)
Afternoon, YMCA Hollister (unmasked)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1ST
9:00 am – 5:00 pm Smith Creek Moonshine at Branson Landing (masked)
Walmart on Hwy 76 Pancho Villa, Branson YMCA, Hollister (unmasked)
If you were at any of these locations during this time, please monitor for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, please notify your healthcare provider for further consultation.
Taney County Health Department is asking that everyone wear a face covering or mask, follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if you are sick.
For more information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
