Four women, raised in the Ozarks, have started a podcast called ‘Ozarks Haints N Hooch’ to talk about all the folklore and legends that surround the region.
The podcast includes Forsyth native sisters Dawn Larsen, Deidre (Larsen) McCormick and Dina (Larsen) Gillman, along with their friend, West Fork, Arkansas, native Pam Atha.
As they say in their introduction, “This ain’t no fancy, academic, check your references, kinda deal. This is four girls from the Ozarks sipping and spewing about haints, hooch, and history.”
Every episode has a themed cocktail to go along with the story, and the recipes are released on their Facebook site before the show, so listeners can drink with them as they listen in.
“We try to be pretty good about researching,” said Dawn Larsen. “With ghost stories, all of that’s such oral history that it’s hard ... to make sure that everything is completely accurate.
“We were talking the other day, are we storytellers? We’re certainly not academically reporting on this stuff, because it’s really fun and we laugh a lot. We fall somewhere in the middle, I think.
“We all have a performance background too, (so) I hope it’s entertaining, we try to be. We think we’re entertaining.” (laughs)
The podcasts are approximately 45 to 55 minutes in length and will cover Ozarks folk lore, legends, history and the things inbetween.
To learn more about upcoming podcasts, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages @OzarksHaintsNHooch.
“I think we’re just trying to have fun,” said Deidre McCormick. “I think my husband said it best. He said, ‘It’s very much like the holidays at my in-laws with no dominos and less cursing.’ It’s kind of true.
“One of our favorite things to do is to just sit around and play games and maybe occasionally have a drink or two. I think we’re just trying to have fun and just explore all the Ozarks lore and legend and share that with the public so they can understand why we find this place so special.”
Links to things they talk about in stories are also made available on their social media pages.
Episodes are planned to be released on the 1st and 15th of each month.
Their podcast can be found on PodBean as well as on iTunes and Stitcher. The hope, according to Dawn, is that the podcast will also be made available on Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio and more. Episode 1, which discusses the Joplin Spooklight, dropped at 8 a.m. on July 2.
