The annual Operating and Capital Budgets of the Branson Convention Center for 2021 was approved by the Branson aldermen.
Provided in the agenda for the Oct. 27 aldermen meeting was a presentation regrading the projected 2021 Convention Center budget presented by Branson Convention Center General Manager Sam Voisin.
“Every dollar should be spent as if it’s your own and even though it’s taxpayer dollars, that doesn’t mean that’s free money for anyone,” said Voisin. “People work hard for their taxes to be paid so we want to make sure that they’re spent correctly and everyone knows how it’s spent.”
The Branson Convention Center provided an estimated economic impact for future business from 2021 events.
The Convention Center has estimated that due to future 2021 business there will be 82,274 room nights booked; 11,743 jobs supported; and $43,848,246 in economic impact.
“After much back and forth and scrubbing of the budgets on the expense side and twisting of the arms for clients on the revenue, we’ve come up with what we feel is a budget that is moderately risk-taking, so to speak, in this current COVID environment,” said Voisin. “I must say that the caveat here, to any of these numbers, would be that we hope, we pray, but we prepare, of course, for the worst and hope for the best.
“What this budget is, is it does not assume that there’s a second wave of COVID or another type of pandemic. It does not assume that there’s further cancellations due to that second wave, and also it does not assume any further travel restrictions corporately either imposed governmentally or individually by corporations. It also, the disclaimer here obviously is civil, political or financial unrest due to any of the above we just mentioned. What it’s looking like is, it’s looking much better than 2020 thankfully.”
The Branson Convention Center 2021 highlights include:
- An anticipated 240 event days, compared to 156 total in 2020
- An anticipated attendance of 54,000, compared to 38,000 estimated actual 2020 year-end
- A projected net income loss at year end of $347,306, compared to 2020 year-end estimated actual of $901,401
Other highlights in regards to notable events include:
- 21 events that were rescheduled from 2020 to 2021 due to COVID-19
- Return of American Corn Hole Competition scheduled for Memorial Day weekend
- Assemblies of God Senior Adult Ministries with 1,200 attendees
- Destination Meets (North Star) - Midwest meeting planner reverse trade show
- Missouri Coalition of Behavioral Health with “600 people and growing”
- Return of Missouri Baptist Convention
- MOREnet (large educational software company)
- Rebooking large sporting/dance/cheer and two Waldrep Ministries programs
The 2021 budgeted year-end totals include:
- $2,987,982 in adjusted gross income
- $1,964,777 in net salaries and benefits
- $3,335,288 in total indirect expenses
- $347,306 (with COVID consideration) in net income loss from operations
- $495,000 in marketing fund expenditures
“Sam, every time I hear you speak, it sounds like a breath of fresh air,” said Alderman Larry Milton. “The two largest points you made, I believe, is your triad approach, I think synergy, 1+1=3 and utilizing the market budget. It’s hard to say I’m pleased with a $350,000 loss, but it sure seems like the right direction. I just want to commend you and your team.”
For more information, visit ‘Agendas & Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov.
