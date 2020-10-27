The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB has partnered with Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick during October Disability Employment Month
Fitzpatrick visited the chamber for a press conference on Oct. 22 “to raise awareness about MO ABLE and encourage employers to add payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts to their benefits package.”
According to a press release from the chamber, “adding direct deposit for MO ABLE accounts makes it easier for employees with disabilities to save their hard-earned money.
“This is not a big ask, but it can have a big impact. This adds a no-cost benefit to companies while promoting inclusion and bringing financial parity to the workforce. It also empowers employees with disabilities to save.”
According to a press release from the Missouri State Treasurer’s office, on Friday, Oct. 23 Fitzpatrick announced the collaboration with the chamber “as part of an initiative promoting inclusion and equity for employees with disabilities.
The Treasurer is encouraging Missouri businesses to make it easier for employees with disabilities to save by adding direct deposit opportunities for MO ABLE accounts.”
“I am excited to work with the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB to connect with employers in their region about the benefits of direct deposit for MO ABLE,” said Fitzpatrick, in the release. “I am grateful for their partnership and know employers in the Branson area will step up to make a small change with a big impact.”
According to the release, MO ABLE currently has 1,713 accounts and over $12 million in assets under management, making it “one of the largest ABLE programs in the country.”
“The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB is proud to partner with Treasurer Fitzpatrick to encourage businesses in our region to promote equity and inclusion for Missourians with disabilities,” said Interim President/CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB Jonas Arjes, in the release. “Missourians with disabilities are an important part of our workforce and we support this initiative to provide tools to help them save for the future.”
According to the release, MO ABLE was launched in 2017 and allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI.
For more information about the MO ABLE program, visit moable.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.