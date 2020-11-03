Branson Aldermen passed the first reading of a budget, a capital program, a pay/merit plan and a reserve policy for the city of Branson for the fiscal year Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
The FY2021 (fiscal year) Budget, provided in the agenda for the Oct. 27 meeting, focuses on a priority-based budgeting model because this model “provides a comprehensive review of the entire organization’s operating budget, identifying and ranking services (programs) offered on the basis of the community’s priorities.”
According to the FY2021 Budget, in regards to Fiscal Health, there are four main operating funds (general fund, public safety fund, parks fund and transportation fund) that the city is required to maintain minimum reserves per municipal code.
According to the FY2021 Budget:
No.1, the General Fund is required to maintain a 20 percent reserve and the city’s reserve policy states that operating reserves can only be used for emergency purposes resulting from: adverse impact on expenditures from a natural disaster such as flooding or a tornado; unexpected loss or reduction of a key revenue source; price changes mandated by another governmental entity; volatility in certain special program funding; or an unexpected lawsuit liability.
The General Fund “is the primary funding source for many departments.” The total operational expenses for the General Fund for FY2021 are $8,860,930; the “total operational expenses have grown by an average of 1.7 percent annually”, including debt service and city-wide contractual services.
No.2, the Public Safety Fund is required to maintain a 20 percent reserve and the fund’s revenue sources come from the 0.5 percent Public Safety Sales Tax and the annual transfer of $7.7 million from the General Fund; the $7.7 million transfer will be “decreased in FY2021 due to an overall decrease in revenues due to COVID-19.”
For FY2021, the Fire Department accounts for 41.7 percent and the Police Department accounts for 58.3 percent of the Public Safety expenditures.
No.3, the Parks Fund is required to maintain 10 percent reserve and the fund’s revenue sources are mostly made up of user fees and the annual subsidy from the General Fund.
The FY2021 budget states that Parks & Rec personnel expenses accounts for 64.9 percent of the department’s expenditures in FY2021.
No.4, the Transportation Fund is not required by code to maintain a minimum reserve balance, unlike the other three funds. The funds revenue sources for the Transportation Fund includes the 0.5 percent city-wide Transportation Sales Tax and transfers from the Tourism Fund.
The FY2021 states that transportation personnel expenses account for 35 percent of the department’s expenditures for FY2021.
The final reading for this item is tentatively set for the regular Nov. 10 Board of Aldermen meeting.
Visit bransonmo.gov for more information.
