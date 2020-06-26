Taney County residents will be voting during the Aug. 4 Primary Election to either retain Taney County Coroner incumbent candidate Tony Mullen or name opposing candidate Richard Banks to the position.
Currently, the winner of the Primary would be unopposed in the November general election.
Both candidates participated in phone interviews with the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Answers are presented in the order candidates appear on the ballot and have been edited for space.
Background
Mullen has been a resident of Taney for just over 42 years. He lives with his wife Carrie in Kirbyville and has six children and one grandchild. Mullen has been serving the public in Taney County for more than 30 years. He served with the Taney County Ambulance District for 26 years as a paramedic. Mullen currently serves on several area boards, including the Taney County Board of Adjustment, Taney County Rescue Board and the Forsyth School District Board of Education as vice president. He has his paramedics degree and has completed several investigation classes. Mullen’s completed courses include CSI Level One and Level Two, Opioid Death Investigation, Child Death Investigation and Medical Legal Death Investigation. He has worked in the Taney County Coroner’s Office for about six years. Mullen was appointed Taney County Coroner three years ago by former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to fill the vacant position.
Banks moved to Branson in March 2011 after retiring from a 33-year career with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. He has been married to his wife Michelle for almost 20 years and has four grown children and seven grandchildren. After 39 years of military active reserve service, Banks retired in 2018 from the United States Army National Guard. During his time, he served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He is an Emergency Medical Procedures and Services graduate of the Academy of Sciences in San Antonio, Texas and holds an MBA in Management from La Salle University. Banks also graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy with an emphasis on Death Investigations, including practical and advance homicide investigations, prosecution of death penalty cases and a number of medical legal death investigation classes. He is a South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Instructor with an emphasis in criminal investigations, narcotics and juvenile procedures. Banks has been awarded The Public Safety Officer of the Year Award in 1990, the Department of Public Safety Community Relations Officer of the Year Award in 1992, the South Carolina International Officer of the Year Award in 1993, the Spartan Award for Law Enforcement Excellence Award in 1993 and the Department of Public Safety Distinguished Service Award in 1998.
Why are you running for Taney County Coroner?
Mullen: “I am currently in that position. I do enjoy the work. I enjoy serving the people and trying to work with all these agencies to identify the cause and the manner of death. That’s the majority of our job. Again I’ve served the public around here for over 30 years and I enjoy doing it. I want to continue to do that. I also want to continue with some of the outreach programs that we have for the community through the coroner’s office.
“I really enjoy that part of it too and getting the community involved.”
Banks: “Now more than ever we need a coroner who’s concerned for the people of Taney County. I believe I am that person. As your coroner, I will not lose sight of the fact that we are here to be compassionate and caring to the grieving families in their time of need and to help ease their burdens during difficult and trying times. I believe that the office of coroner remains an untapped resource to educate the citizens of Taney County.”
Is there a particular issue that you would like to address if re-elected/elected coroner?
Mullen: “One thing we have worked very closely on, like I said, with several local and state agencies is our opioid epidemic. When I say that, I guess I should couple that as just the overdose epidemic in general. Opioids is, of course, what everybody hears about, but we have overdoses in this county of many things besides opioids.
“We’ve got out DART program, which is our Drug and Alcohol Response Team that we’ve had a wonderful outpouring of agencies here, not only in Taney County, but we’re reaching out to Stone County and Christian County as well to help just network ideas, programs, community awareness and whatever we can to try and fight this epidemic. We’re just trying to figure it out as we go. It’s an ever-changing epidemic unfortunately, and we’ve got to try to keep up with it. That’s one thing that we’ve worked very hard to combat, and I want to continue working hard on that as we move forward.”
Banks: “If I get elected, I’d like to initiate interdenominational chaplaincy program to assist families of loved ones during the bereavement process. I will constantly strive to be educated in the latest scientific and investigative techniques and implement fact-based results and testing standards to provide families and the justice system with pertinent facts and answers based on critical factual findings in evidence and testimony. I promise to partner with the community to educate the citizens on measures to prevent disease and decrease deaths associated with circumstances that are in their control. An example is drug abuse, texting while driving, the opioid crisis and methamphetamine-use crisis. Interventions that so plague our county.”
Is there anything else about your campaign or platform you would like voters to know?
Mullen: “I currently enjoy serving the citizens of Taney County. I’m compassionate and passionate for this position, and I would just appreciate everybody’s vote on Aug. 4.”
Banks: “I want the voters and the citizens of Taney County to know that I am committed to public service, having a long record of serving my community, my state and my country for over four decades. I’m committed to rising above the normal expectations of the public service, and I always strive to be a cutting-edge professional in my approach to public service and to the people and to the citizens of Taney County. I ask for the citizens’ vote for coroner of Taney County on Aug. 4.”
