Economic development is underway in the Branson West area with a ground-breaking ceremony for a new industrial park.
This new industrial park is on Missouri 76 between Rustic Timbers Furniture and the Notch Inn, just a mile from Silver Dollar City.
Mike Cooper, property developer and owner of PerfectSigns.com, is thankful for all the support he’s received so far in the process.
“We’re really excited to be doing this, and I’m so grateful for all of you and your support, your participation,” said Cooper. “I appreciate both chambers of Commerce, the Table Rock Lake Chamber and the Branson Chamber, are both here in good supporting numbers. We’ve got such great support in this community, such great chambers, thank you all for coming.”
According to a press release from Cooper, Phase 1 construction includes a 3,000-square-foot building for the expansion of PerfectSigns.com. The 4.5 acre Industrial park will also feature 20,000 square feet of office, light manufacturing and warehouse space.
“I’m looking forward to partnering with new and existing businesses wanting to grow in this thriving area,” said Cooper in the release.
The site will see a daily traffic volume of over 10,000 cars according to MoDOT, Cooper said.
Even though he said the process has not been easy, Cooper is excited the site is moving forward.
“I had a lot of obstacles with this project, even up until this point. When I bought this property three years ago, all my closest friends said ‘Mike, you’re crazy, why (are) you buying that hole in the dirt? There’s nothing you can do with that, that’s just a canyon.’ Thanks to Branson Bank, we’ve been able to make it buildable now. Not just buildable, but we’re going to do a whole Industrial Park here. We’re going to start with PerfectSigns being the first tenant.”
According to Copper, there are already ideas for a food truck or small ticket sales office for the front piece of the property.
Overall, Cooper is excited for the project and to be able to contribute to the economic development in the county.
“It’s a great spot a mile from Silver Dollar City, huge traffic, great visibility and, you know, we’re going to have some great signage out here,” said Cooper. “This is pure economic development, where we took a hole in the ground, a mountain, and we’re turning it into jobs.
“By the end, there’ll be a lot of jobs here, a lot of tax revenue for the county, and I’m so pleased to be able to be a part of it and have all the support of the community I have here. I’m just pleased to have a great group, a great team around me.”
