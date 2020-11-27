The Hollister Lowe’s presented the Western Taney County Fire Protection District with a donation of 1,000 smoke alarms on Nov. 17.
Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt said these smoke alarms will be given to people who otherwise would not be able to afford a working smoke alarm in their home.
“We’ve been, particularly through this pandemic, working pretty closely with Lowe’s, and they’ve been supporting us in various ways. We have received some equipment to clean with, masks when it was really difficult to receive masks,” said Berndt. “So they’ve really been helping us. Lowe’s donated to us 1,000 smoke alarms, and the intent is that we go and install them into people’s houses that, for whatever reason, cannot afford one, or can’t make it happen, so that they have a working smoke alarm.”
Berndt explained that in recent years, Lowe’s employees would go along with Western Taney County firefighters to visit neighborhoods where they knew smoke alarms were needed and help install smoke alarms. Berndt said, due to COVID, they’re unable to do things the same way this year.
“If somebody needs a smoke alarm, they can call our office, and we will still come and install it,” Berndt said. “The reason we will install it is we’re concerned if we don’t do that and we just give it to people we’re not sure that they truly get installed and get installed in the right places of the house. With that, smoke alarms need to be in sleeping areas and outside of sleeping areas and ideally on every floor of the house.”
Berndt added that it’s vital that people have smoke alarms installed in the proper locations in their house where they will be the most useful.
“You want to put one in your bedroom, in the hallway outside the bedroom and then on every level of your house. The place you do not want them is the garage, in or near a bathroom or kitchen, because a smoke alarm can not tell the difference between steam and smoke,” said Berndt. “So if you place them in your bathroom or kitchen you will constantly get false alarms and then everybody will just ignore it, and that’s the furthest thing from what we want. We want when a smoke alarm goes off that people realize it’s a true emergency, and they need to do something about it.”
Berndt also shared why it is so important for folks to have smoke alarms installed in their homes.
“The reality, and what the smoke alarm is for, is to wake you up when you’re sleeping in your residence. In a business, it may have a different meaning, but in your house that’s really what it’s for. The idea and reason for it is, is when you’re asleep, smell will not wake you, but sound will,” Berndt said. “We’ve been trained since small children that the doorbell, an alarm clock, a telephone, obviously a cell phone would wake you up and you’re going to answer it when you’re sleeping. So your body is trained to wake up to a sound and that’s essentially what a smoke alarm does, is convert the smoke into a sound to wake you up. That’s why it’s very important to have one, to have a working one near where you sleep. It’s basically your last defense when there’s a house fire to give you an opportunity to get out of the house.”
Anyone who would like to receive a smoke alarm is encouraged to call the Western Taney County Fire Protection District’s main office at 417-334-3440.
