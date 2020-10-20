The city of Branson has received permission to seek funding for flood protection for the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant located along Lake Taneycomo.
The resolution was approved by the Branson aldermen at the Oct. 13 meeting.
These grant funds through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) would provide for a flood protection system of the plant to avoid costly replacement and economic damage.
“Tonight is really the culmination of a little over a year’s worth or pretty intense collaboration between my office, city staff, the city’s contracted engineering firm and various state and federal agencies that have gotten us to the point where we are today,” said Associate Planner with the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments Brandon Jenson. “The point of this public hearing is really to provide information on the application that the city intends to submit for two different pots of funds under the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) which is administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“We’re applying to two other CDBG funding pots, so the ‘long-term recovery’ and ‘urgent need mitigation’ – both of which relate back to the flood of 2017 when the city was forced to erect temporary flood protections to prevent the wastewater treatment plant from being inundated.”
According to the presentation by Jenson, anticipated clearance is expected to be received in March 2021 with construction starting in Feb. 2022.
After some final design work that will occur during the intermediary phase, the project is anticipated to be 50 percent complete in Aug. 2022 and fully complete in Feb. 2023; with grants closed out in April 2023.
According to Jenson, this project is to design and construct a new flood wall that will completely encompass the wastewater treatment plant. It will be primarily a ring levy wall that will be 9 ft. above elevation, plus an additional 3 ft. to protect beyond the 100 year flood plain. It will include two flood gates that allow entrance and exit of the facility during normal events but can also be raised to provide complete waterproof protection at those entrance points to the facility whenever necessary.
It also includes a few watering wells for a structure that’s not able to be encompassed in the ring levy. The wall length is approximately 2,200 linear feet and could potentially be driven down to bedrock but will be determined by a final geotech.
The nature of this funding requires the identification that there will be no displacement of residents, which according to Jenson, is not anticipated. Therefore adjacent properties, like Lakewood Estates, should not be greatly effected.
According to Jenson, the total project is estimated to be $10,752,038. The city of Branson has been already provisionally awarded $3 million from the Economic Development Administration to go directly towards the construction line item of this project.
“The mitigation is anticipated to be a $5 million application, all of which will go to construction line item,” said Jenson. “Then the CDBG ‘long-term recovery’ is going to be $2,752,038. $1,633,538 of that will be towards the construction line item, so that line item is anticipated to be fully funded across the three grant projects. That ‘long-term recovery’ also includes $1,112,000 for engineering which is also fully funded by that one application and it also includes $5,000 of administration and $1,500 of pre rewards costs which is to help cover the work that we’re doing to make sure you’re eligible to apply for these projects.”
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, if the facility became offline or inundated with flood waters, causing an inability to treat sewage, excessive environmental damage would occur with total replacement costs at an excess of $80 million.
According to Jenson, the environmental review process also includes working with the State Historic Preservation Office and consultations with the Fish and Wildlife Service to protect two species of endangered bats during tree removal.
Since the item was passed unanimously, the city can move forward with their intent to seek funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), which has an application due date of Oct. 24.
Visit the ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda item.
For more details, watch the live-stream of the Oct. 13 meeting on the city of Branson’s YouTube page, starting at approximately the 34:40 time marker.
