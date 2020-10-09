A municipal code amendment regarding microbreweries was approved by the Branson Planning Commission.
At their Oct. 6 meeting, the Planning Commission passed a request for microbreweries to operate within the Neighborhood Commercial district, along with an additional amendment regarding times of operation.
Based off of research, staff recommended the following standards for microbreweries if allowed to operate in the Neighborhood Commercial district:
–Microbreweries shall only be open to the public between 2 and 10 p.m.
–Any outside seating area shall not exceed 50 percent of the setback standards for the zoning district which it is located.
–All production, processing and distribution activities shall be conducted within an enclosed building.
After the question of, “why aren’t they open at lunch time?” by Vice-Chairperson Rick Davis, the discussion to amend the time frame was started.
“I’ve been to microbreweries before that really are just a combination of restaurant and brewery, and those hours, I don’t think would meet everybody’s needs,” said Commissioner Phil Loyd. “I think Commissioner Davis brought up a point, lunch, which should be included. I’m sure they’d like to be open longer than 10 p.m. sometimes.”
An additional amendment was later suggested to extend the hours to 11 a.m. till 10 p.m., which was passed by the Planning Commission.
According to a staff report provided by the city of Branson, in Nov. 2019 the Board of Aldermen approved amendments to the municipal code after it was determined city regulations had fallen out of line with Missouri law that had recently been relaxed for microbreweries. This included an amendment to the definition of a microbrewery, which limits them to the production of 10,000 barrels a year.
Around that time, Alderman Jamie Whiteis, according to the report, requested staff consider allowing microbreweries to be allowed in the Neighborhood Commercial district.
According to the report, “given the city has brewery defined as a separate use, which is allowed in the Community Commercial district, and microbreweries are less intense versions which are typically complimentary to the other types of uses permitted in the Neighborhood Commercial district”, staff said they were supportive of this change.
The report states that the city has existing codes to help address noise, buffering and signage concerns if a microbrewery is established adjacent to residential areas.
This item will come before the Board of Aldermen at a later date for approval on a first and final reading.
Visit the Planning Commission ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda item.
