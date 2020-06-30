A man from Chadwick and a woman from Forsyth were killed in a head-on vehicle crash on June 28 in Chadwick.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Hunter Daugherty, 24, of Chadwick was traveling south on Missouri 125 when he drove his 2019 Honda UTV into the northbound lane in an attempt to overtake the vehicle in front of him.
Daugherty’s UTV then struck a 1996 Ford Aerostar van head-on, which was being driven by Casey Hull, 36, of Forsyth.
Daugherty and Hull were both pronounced dead at the scene by Christian County Coroner Amanda Armitage and were transported to the Christian County Coroner’s Office, the online crash report stated.
A passenger in Daugherty’s vehicle, Nathan Sanders, 34, of Sparta; and a passenger in Hull’s vehicle, Nina Decker, 30, of Stockton, were transported to CoxSouth hospital in Springfield to be treated for their serious injuries.
None of the four vehicle occupants were wearing their seat belts, according to the crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.