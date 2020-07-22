At the end of this month, Branson Tri-Lakes News’ own Josh Clark will be turning in his notepad and pencil as he prepares to pick-up a microphone for his new adventure co-hosting a morning radio show.
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 17, folks can tune into KRZK 106.3 to join Clark and his co-host, Russ Willoughby, for their new show “The Up Side with Josh and Russ.” The morning show will air every Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m.
Clark and Willoughby will be taking over the reins of the KRZK morning show time-slot from longtime Branson area radio personality Janet Ellis, host of “Janet and Friends on Ellis Island,” who recently announced she’d be retiring on July 31.
“Janet Ellis has had an enormous impact on all areas of this community, especially on Russ and I personally, so we’re both honored, and a tab bit nervous about the task that lies ahead,” Clark said. “It is our intent to honor her legacy of love for this area and the people who call it home, while also bringing something unique, fun and maybe a little crazy to the airwaves with ‘The Up Side,’ which will most assuredly not be your typical morning radio show.”
Clark, Entertainment Editor for the Branson Tri-Lakes News, has been appearing with Ellis on-air every Friday to report on the area’s live entertainment scene. Russell Willoughby has been a regular weekly guest on the show, as well. Ellis calls him her “Monday Man.”
“It’s not really any surprise that it will take two people, who will still have a very hard time filling Janet’s shoes,” said Steve Willoughby, current general manager of the radio group and former radio show co-host with Ellis, in a statement. “She has done a remarkable job for our organization since day one.
“Our goal is to match her dedication and professionalism with enhanced content and connectivity, to serve and grow our listening audience.”
According to a release, this new show will be “like nothing else on air ... full of informative, entertaining, and relevant content that will have the whole region talking, laughing and coming back for more.”
Additional details about the new show will be revealed over the coming weeks both on air and via social media.
“My last decade here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News was, without a doubt, the best years of my career as a writer,” Clark said. “Not only have I been fortunate enough to interview some of the most famous entertainers, actors, musicians and comedians ever, but I was lucky enough to have a job that never felt like work at all. Plus, I also got to work with some of the best folks in the business here at the newspaper, and I have learned many, many lessons I’ll take with me on my new adventure.”
Ellis began her radio career on July 18, 1994 as the bubbly, talented and energetic co-host of Steve and Janet in the morning with Steve Willoughby. Her love and admiration for the community and her listening audience began on day one, and lasted more than 26 years. She is a champion for children, their dedicated teachers and the local schools.
As a breast cancer survivor, Ellis championed the cause of early detection, support and quality healthcare in our community with great enthusiasm. While always proud of her Oklahoma roots and ties to the University of Oklahoma, she was a committed advocate for the Tri-Lakes area she called home.
Ellis won multiple awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association and is a two-time winner of the Morning Show of the Year Award, in addition to other accolades for her commercial work, public service announcements, and special programming.
Visit facebook.com/The-Upside-with-Josh-and-Russ for more information.
Clark’s final day with the Branson Tri-Lakes News will be July 31. An announcement of who will be filling Clark’s large shoes as the new Entertainment Editor for the Branson Tri-Lakes Newspaper is forthcoming, so stay tuned.
