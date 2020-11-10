The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913 are no more.
In September, the members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913 unanimously voted in favor of reorganizing the long-standing local Vietnam veterans organization to become something new and more inclusive for all military veterans.
The reorganization of the group resulted in the creation of an all new independent 501c3 not-for-profit organization called the Branson Veterans of America 913.
Branson Veterans of America 913 Public Relations Director Bob Sarver explained the decision to reorganize came from the realization that the Vietnam Veterans of America national organization will one day no longer exist.
“It could happen at any time. It could be next year, it could be in six years. Because let’s face it, I’m 74 years old,” said Sarver. “I praise God every day that I pretty much came back unscathed, but there are a lot of the Vietnam vets that are passing on very quickly.”
So since they’ve always limited who can join that organization, what’s going to happen when all of the Vietnam vets are gone? Then that organization goes away. The national level, they’re not sure how much longer they’ll be in existence. Nationwide, there’s a lot of the chapters that are doing the same thing.”
With the Branson Veterans of America 913, Sarver explained that they will now allow all military veterans the opportunity to join their organization.
“We kept the 913 name obviously because people know that if they hear the term 913 in this town they know what we’ve done in the past. So we are now Branson Veterans of America 913. It enables us now to grow outside of the normal strictly just Vietnam vets. In fact at the Hollister Grape Festival, you’d be surprised at how many new veterans that were like Afghanistan or Desert Storm or Desert Shield have now decided to join our organization. So we’re going to automatically grow,” Sarver said. “It’s now really enabled us to look past that particular era and say, ‘OK, now we’ve got some young people that can take over some of these responsibilities.’ So I’m excited about that.”
Sarver added that for the first time ever, their new organization will also give military spouses the chance to join if they would also like to become a part of the nonprofit.
“We’re also going to allow wives to actually join and be a voting member. So they don’t feel outcast, and they’re a part of the organization, too,” said Sarver. “So we’ve restructured the entire thing, and it’s very exciting for us. It’s going to help us do what we needed to do and that’s just to continue to grow. So far it’s been pretty positive.”
While the new organization has made some substantial changes in comparison to its predecessor, Sarver said their mission will remain the same..
“Still the same mission, but now we’re enabled to bring in a different age group that goes along with our mission and that is that no veteran will ever be left behind and that we will continue to pay it forward. That’s the thing that’s real important for us.”
As they are continuing to expand both their members and their mission, Sarver said the same goes for their next special project.
“I’m sure you’ve heard of Elevate Branson and their development and what they’re doing is building that tiny house community. Well, we have taken on and we are going to raise $35,000 and purchase one of those tiny homes for a veteran.”
The tiny house will be part of Elevate Branson’s Elevate Community development, which will include a total of 48 tiny homes on an adjacent five-acre track located just north of the nonprofits’ campus.
Sarver added that as the economy has suffered in recent months due to the pandemic, they are aware that reaching the $35,000 goal could take some time.
“Now we’re stepping out in faith, because we know this year has not been a good year. There’s a lot of organizations that had to shut down during the spring. They’re limited on what they can do now. So we realize that it maybe difficult for us to go knock on doors and say, ‘You know what, we’re trying to raise $35,000. Can you give us a grand or $2,000 or whatever?’ So it may end up being a two-year project,” Sarver said. “It maybe a three-year project, but our commitment is still there and we’re still going to do what we need to do to be able to pay it forward.”
Over the years the group of veterans have come together to fund a number of special projects. In 2015, they raised funds to purchase a track chair for a paralyzed Navy veteran. In 2016, they reached their fundraising goal to purchases a tank chair for the Foundation of Exception Warriors. The organization has also sponsored scholarships for area high school seniors.
Most recently, the local chapter raised funds in excess of $20,000 to pay for the purchase of a second K-9 unit, named Cobra, for the Branson Police Department. Another $20,000 was raised and was then used to purchase much needed equipment for the Stone and Taney County sheriff’s departments, the Hollister Police Department and the Branson Fire and Rescue Department.
The Branson Veterans of America 913 meets on the fourth Monday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant at 6:30 p.m. All military veterans are encouraged and invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the organization.
Visit bransonveteransofamerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.