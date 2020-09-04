Branson’s annual Fall Cleanup is right around the corner.
On Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 the Branson Public Works Department will be offering the free service to Branson residents to help residents properly dispose of large, unwanted items to “help keep Branson beautiful.”
However, this year’s Fall Cleanup will be different. There will be no pickup option available.
According to a press release provided by the city of Branson, due to COVID-19 related budget cuts, the city is working to provide this important service while reducing the cost to taxpayers.
This year, residents are being asked to take all of their items, including old furniture, scrap metal, brush and limbs, directly to the Cooper Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant at 2855 Fall Creek Rd., on Sept. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those taking part will be required to verify their Branson residency with either a driver’s license or water bill.
When residents are dropping off furniture, scrap metal, brush and limbs at the Cooper Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant, it is important to remember the following:
–Garbage that would normally be collected by a private refuse hauler will not be accepted.
–This service is for individual Branson residents, not businesses or commercial entities.
–Only one dump truck load of limbs and brush will be accepted from any one resident.
–Tires, batteries, leaves, paint, stain or cleaning supplies will NOT be accepted.
Tires will NOT be accepted. To dispose of tires, take them to the Taney County Transfer Station. Call 417-336-6589 for information.
Bagged leaves will NOT be accepted. To dispose of green waste, take them to Hansen’s Tree Service in Reeds Spring. Call 417-272-8733 for information.
Finally, electronics will NOT be accepted. To dispose of electronics, take them to Best Buy of Branson (bestbuy.com), Tantone Industries (call 417-334-7447) or Computer Recycling of Springfield (call 417-866-2588).
Visit bransonmo.gov for the press release and attached map.
For further questions about the Fall Cleanup, call the Branson Public Works and Engineering Department at 417-243-2730.
