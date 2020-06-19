New cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up in the Tri-Lakes area.
After a busy weekend, in which nine new cases were confirmed in Taney County – and one more case on Monday – several more cases of have been confirmed this week.
As of Friday, Taney County had seen a total of 30 cases of COVID-19 since March, but with half of those cases appearing in the last week.
In addition, Stone County confirmed its eighth case on June 17, and its ninth and 10th cases on June 18.
Those numbers only count individuals who reside in Taney or Stone counties.
Another individual, who lives outside Tri-Lakes area, tested positive after visiting locations in both counties.
Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall, in a Facebook update on Thursday, asked the community to continue to take precautions against the
COVID-19 virus.
“We are asking our community to continue to help us and take precautions when they do go out and about,” Marshall said. “We certainly don’t want to cause fear or a huge concern for folks, but (it’s) just something to be aware of that we are seeing the numbers increase. We do realize that life goes on, but we want people to do so in a safe and healthy way.”
She asked the community to use cloth masks or cloth face-coverings. She said there is no order or mandate to do so, but she said they have been shown to help slow the spread of the virus.
“They do work, we’ve seen them work elsewhere and we need the community to help us with this. So when out in the community and in closed spaces, and you can’t be six feet away from others, we need people to be wearing face masks,” she said.
She also reminded individuals to be mindful of social distancing.
“If you’re not in close proximity to someone, you’re not going to get their germs,” Marshall said.
She also reminded everyone to wash their hands and that anyone who is feeling sick should stay home.
She also said individuals who are in high risk categories need to consider how much they are out in the community.
Places visited by the newest confirmed COVID-19 cases include:
Wednesday, June 10
–Top of the Rock Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail- 2 p.m. (masked)
–Top of the Rock Osage Restaurant from 5:15 p.m. to dusk (masked)
Thursday, June 11
–Harter House in Hollister - morning (masked)
–Cedar Junction (CJ) General Store - morning (masked)
–State Park Marina Boat Rental - noon to 6:00 p.m. (masked)
–Downing Street Pour House - 7-8:30 p.m. (masked)
Saturday, June 13, in the evening
–Walmart SuperCenter in Branson (unmasked)
Monday, June 15
–Panera at 10:00am (unmasked)
Silver Dollar City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (masked)
Details of Taney County’s three most recent cases (cases 28-30) were not available as of press time Friday.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or small, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
