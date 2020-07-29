The Branson aldermen unanimously voted down a resolution to permanently close the Branson Recycle Center.
The failure of this resolution gives city staff the chance to go back to the drawing board and discover other ways to keep the recycling center operational.
“I see this, although it’s not an essential priority of our city, that it was identified as a priority for our city and it is in the 2030 plan rather prominently,” said Alderman Bob Simmons. “So it is something that the people, the citizens of Branson, do want and want us to do. I think closing it would look very bad for us in many ways. I’m glad we’re looking at it because the priority-based budget has pointed out that this is something that’s not operating in a sequential manner for the city of Branson.”
Some public speakers, along with aldermen, showed their interest in creating a committee to oversee the topic of recycling as a whole.
“I think we should form a committee,” said Simmons. “I think we should try to get someone from the county to sit on that committee, try to get enough people in it that we can come up with a solution for this, and I think we should do that in a reasonable time frame, 90 days, something like that, so we don’t just leave it open-ended and we open the center up and continue to lose money for a long time. I think we should keep some pressure on it that shows we cannot afford to do it the way we’re doing it now, but we do desire to do it and in a more economical and sustainable manner.”
There was some discussion during public comment and among the aldermen regarding a way to work with Taney County to keep a recycling center in the Branson area.
“I have been contacted by the Western Commissioner of Taney County who said they would like to move the recycling facility to their transfer station to make it work,” said City Administrator Stan Dobbins. “I believe the mayor had a conversation with the Eastern Commissioner. She also indicated that they possibly want to do something. We have asked them several times to ‘let’s work things out’.”
(Read “Meet the Candidate: Western Taney County Commissioner” on the Branson Tri-Lakes News website to see Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams’ response regarding his hopes for the future of recycling in Taney County.)
The topic of reopening the Branson recycle center will be further evaluated but Dobbins expressed the fact that the recycle center is not something the city of Branson can financially afford right now.
“I truly think that there is a way for us to hopefully get to the point we can have a partnership to make this work,” said Dobbins. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that it’s going to happen tomorrow because it’s not. I am going to sit here and tell you that, from a financial standpoint, we financially can not afford to run the recycle center at this time.
“However, it’s tough because of what we’re dealing with, with COVID. From a financial standpoint, it really is about priority-based budgeting and selecting what we can afford to do. Do I want to say, ‘permanently close the recycle center?’ No, I don’t, but that’s you all’s call. Can I tell you right now that we can afford to keep running it as it was? I can’t. That wouldn’t be prudent of me for our residents and our community. So, it’s a lousy mess. It’s in you all’s hands and we will do whatever you would like for us to do.”
This topic will come before the aldermen again at a later date.
