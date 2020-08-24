An Aug. 20 traffic stop near Reeds Spring resulted in the arrest of four individuals following the discovery of drugs in the vehicle.
In a press release, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies made a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was being driven erratically on Y Highway just off of Missouri 76. When deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Randy Farley, 53, of Neosho, it was determined that his driving privileges had been revoked multiple times in the past.
Farley was taken into custody and his vehicle was processed to be towed. While inventorying the vehicle, approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine was located alongside several empty baggies. A glass pipe with residue, multiple documents and ledgers, a bowl containing a white crystal residue and a large amount of U.S. currency was also found in the vehicle, according to the release.
In the vehicle with Farley were three women, identified as Christina Carr, 28, of Neosho; Trisha Cochran, 31, of Grandby and Brandy Vance, 44, of Stark City. Deputies discovered one of the women had a warrant out for her from another county, while another had narcotic paraphernalia on her person, the release stated.
Farley was charged with 2nd Degree Trafficking Narcotics and Driving While Revoked. As of press time he was incarcerated in the Stone County Jail without bond. Carr, Cochran and Vance were all charged with 2nd Degree Trafficking Narcotics. As of press time, all three women were being held in the Stone County Jail, each on $50,000 bond, stated the release.
