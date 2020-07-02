Wearing a mask is now a requirement in order to enter the Taney County Judicial Center in Forsyth.
On June 25, Taney County 46th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeffery Merrell signed an administrative order into effect that will require anyone admitted entrance into the judicial center to being wearing a mask. The order went into effect June 26. The wearing of a mask, or other approved face covering, will be included as part of the pre-entry screening conducted by security officers at the judicial Center, the order stated.
People are requested to bring their own mask, however subject to availability, masks will be provided to those without one. A mask will be required to be worn at all times within the judicial center unless a judge grants specific permission inside of their courtroom for a person to remove their mask, according to the order. Taney County Judicial Center staff members will not be required to wear masks while working within their respective offices. However, masks are required of staff members when they are working with the public or in public spaces within the judicial center, stated the order.
The mask requirement is in compliance with the authorization of the Missouri Supreme Court, as set out in the Operational Directives issued on May 4; as well as the recommendations set forth by the Taney County Health Department. The requirement will remain in effect until further notice, according to the order.
Visit taneycounty.org.
