Western Taney County Fire Protection District held a live-fire exercise at the Hollister Schools agricultural program property on Sept. 30.
According to a district Facebook post, approximately 18 acres was burned while conducting training for backfire/burnouts, fire behavior, establishing fire lines, water supply, brush truck operations and incident command objectives.
“We rarely burn off the property because of the complexity and manpower requirements,” stated WTCFPD in the post. “However with as dry as the weather has been this year, Western felt it imperative for its members to practice and hone their skills in a controlled environment before the fall brush fire season comes upon us.”
According to the post, crews started the exercise burn at 5:45 p.m. and finished just before 9 p.m.
WTCFPD stated that the smoke was an impressive show for most of the county but assures everyone that there was no danger to the public.
“We want to thank Hollister Schools for the use of their property and their support of the fire district,” stated WTCFPD in the post. “We would also like to thank our residents for their understanding of the smoke in the area.”
