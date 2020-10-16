The city of Branson’s October employee of the month award was presented to Utilities Office Assistant Stephanie Crawford.
According to a staff report provided by the city of Branson, “Stephanie has done an exceptional job stepping up and making sure things get done during what has been a tough few months for everyone. Not only has she come up with a system to keep us all organized during a chaotic time, but she has also created an online training program for employees to access and keep up with training during their scheduled week off during COVID-19.”
In her spare time, Stephanie has also helped with career days, coordinating emergency management training and even saved the city money by creating and printing their own water quality brochure, according to the report.
“There isn’t much Stephanie won’t do to help others and is always looking for ways to improve the way we do things to make everything more efficient,” stated the report.
Branson’s employee of the month award is designed to recognize employees who have gone above and beyond, and whose performance exemplifies the city of Branson values.
