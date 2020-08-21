Vintage Paris, a hotspot for making memories in downtown Hollister, is moving to a new location by the end of 2020.
According to their website, since 2009, Vintage Paris has grown into more than just a coffee shop. It’s become a community, a family and a home.
“Our mission is to make memories and relationships and opportunities for people,” said co-owner Matt Farmer. “We feel like we’ve hit a plateau where customers can’t find seats whenever we’re busy and we’re turning down events whenever they’re offered to us and our roasting operations are growing – we’re just running out of space.”
Owners of Vintage Paris, Matt and Jessica Farmer, not only met there, but got engaged and were married in the courtyard, tying in memories to the establishment that will last a lifetime.
Although they are having to make an emotional move out of the building that started their life together, Matt and Jessica want the community to make this move with them to start new memories.
“We want it to be a space that is inviting and cozy and is like a second home,” said Farmer. “So, my biggest ask for the community is that they move with us. This is a very emotional decision for me and Jessica and for our staff and for all of our patrons that have had their own weddings, baby showers and engagements on our property currently, and we know that is hard.
“It’s almost like moving out of your hometown or moving out of college, those big monumental milestones in life where you have to say goodbye to something. It’s really, really tough. We just ask and encourage our current local community to support us and go on this move with us.”
The future location is at the Branson Scenic Overlook, 7900 Hwy 165, which was the home of the old Scoops location.
They have a hopeful move-in date of Nov. 15, with a plan to be operational on Nov. 16.
“It’s in Hollister and we have a soft spot for Hollister and the community,” said Farmer. “On top of that, it’s only five miles from our current location.”
But, the Farmers don’t want to make this move on their own and are asking for the community’s help.
“We don’t want to do this alone,” said Farmer. “We could, but that goes against everything we stand for and want to do within the community. We know that some people can’t help out financially, but they can help with their talents and skills. Some people may not have talents and skills they can help with, but they might have a truck. In the move and the transition, we’re asking for support in those four ways, which is: funders, movers, makers and talkers.”
Sign up on their website to be a ‘maker’ by donating your painting, construction, decorating or other skills or be a ‘mover’ by providing help moving things from one location to another, whether it be the use of a truck or physical strength.
Anyone can also become a ‘talker’ by sharing Vintage Paris’ posts on social media and use the hashtag, #MoveVintageParis, or visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/moveVintageParis and donate to become a ‘funder.’
Visit vintagepariscoffeeshop.com to learn more.
