Travis Smith said running in the August Primary was “One of the greatest experiences” of his life.
The Ozark County resident will now represent the Republican Party in November when he runs against Democratic candidate Mike Lind for the Missouri House 156th District.
Smith won the Primary on Aug. 4 over former Bradleyville Superintendent Joe Combs by a vote of 5,484 to 3,758.
“This has been one of the greatest and most memorable experiences of my life, especially getting to know the fine people of the 155th District,” Smith said. “They have been kind and opened their hearts, minds and homes so that together we could discuss important issues regarding government, school, families and spiritual beliefs. Even those that had completely different ideological and political opinions spoke, and I listened and they gave me water to drink on hot summer days as I went door to door.
“Thank you to all that worked so hard to make this happen. There were a lot of great people that helped complete this journey. To my creator whom none of us could do anything without his help, blessing and guidance.
“I look forward to serving all of Southwest Missouri, not just a chosen few. The people deserve a leader that will listen and work towards making this a better place to live. I am humbled by your overwhelming support and will move forward to represent the values of the great people of the 155th District.
“Lastly, I’d like to thank my opponent, Joe Combs, for his promise of running a clean race in which he did. People are tired of mudslinging, pointing of fingers and leaders that condemn others instead of focusing in what they can do for their constituents. We had a great discussion the day before the election and committed to helping out the other based upon whomever was victorious. United we stand, divided we fall.”
The 155th district covers Ozark and Douglas counties, and the eastern half of Taney County, including Forsyth, Kirbyville, Cedarcreek, Kissee Mills, Taneyville, Bradleyville, Rueter and Protem.
Combs won the most votes in Taney County, 1,745 to 1,192, but Smith won big in Douglas and Ozark counties.
The winner of the November election will replace Karla Eslinger in the 155th district. She served one term in the district before deciding to run for Missouri Senate District 33, which does not include any part of Taney or Stone counties. She narrowly won the Republican Primary and will now face a Democratic challenger in November.
If Smith goes on to win the 155th District, he will continue a long string of public school personnel to serve in the district. Smith has been a long-time coach at West Plains High School. Eslinger was a school superintendent, as were her two predecessors in District 155, Lyle Rowland and Maynard Wallace.
