Little Heroes Park is celebrating their opening with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, July 24. Located at the intersection of U.S. 65 and U.S. 160, just north of the large white cross that overlooks 65, past the Creation Experience Museum.
The ribbon-cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Food will be served and those in attendance will receive a tour of the park. Nine sports stations will be available for ages 5-18.
–Fishing : Julie Martin Fishing Scholarship
–Soccer : International “Roberto Clemente” Soccer Scholarship
–Basketball : Jackie Stiles Basketball Scholarship
–Roping : Roy Cooper Rodeo Scholarship
–Football : Bo Eason Football Scholarship
–Archery : Jeff Danker Hunting Scholarship
–Martial arts : Jeff Cvitak Martial Arts Scholarship
–Baseball : Dick Birmingham Baseball Scholarship
–Golf : Golf Scholarship
According to a flyer on their website, a Little Heroes Triathlon swim, bike, run is coming soon.
Sept. 1 is the scheduled grand opening of Little Heroes Park, according to their website.
The park’s times of operation, as listed on their website, will be Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They will also be featuring ‘Prayer Warriors,’ which will consist of prayer meetings every Friday morning and ‘Financial Freedom’ by Jim Sammons, with dates and times to be announced.
According to the website, Little Heroes Park’s mission is, “inspiring the next generation through fun, faith and history.” Anyone interested in volunteering with Little Heroes Park, visit littleheroespark.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.