The passing of two final readings regarding the Cliff Drive Water Plant will allow needed sealing to move forward.
According to a city staff report, the Water Sewer Department budgeted funds in the 2020 capital budget for clearwell sealing at the Cliff Drive Water Plant.
To prepare for the sealing work, the Cliff Drive facility was taken offline in March, but, due to COVID-19 and all capital expenditures being removed to help cost saving efforts, the project was put on hold.
The Water Sewer Department is requesting the continuation of this project to protect the finished drinking water against contamination.
According to the report, the clearwells contain up to 160,000 gallons of treated drinking water before it reaches the water distribution system.
Although the clearwells that were installed in 1964 and 1982 are structurally sound, the concrete structures are beginning to form cracks within the exterior solid pour outer walls and the interior block baffle walls.
Without the needed maintenance of the structure, the potential for deterioration could lead to structural issues and possible contamination.
The repair of these cracks and the application of an overall seal coat to the interior wall and floor surfaces will assure the protection and quality of the processed drinking water.
On Feb. 21, 2020 nine bids were received for the repair and sealing of two concrete clearwell structures. Staff recommended awarding the contract to Cimco Industrial, LLC.
The amount of the contract is not to go over $55,000.
This item’s first reading was unanimously passed by the aldermen at the July 25 meeting.
Visit the “Agenda Center” at bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda item.
