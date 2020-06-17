According to a release from Shoji Entertainment, Inc., the famous fiddler and his family have announced they will postpone all Branson dates set for 2020.
“Information and recommendations regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic continue to be ever-changing,” the release stated. “With that, the health and safety of our audience members, cast, crew, band, staff, and community have been of our utmost concern and priority. After evaluating every aspect of ‘The Shoji Tabuchi Show’s’ operations, and with careful and ongoing consideration for all information and guidance available, the Tabuchi Family has made the very difficult decision to postpone all 2020 Branson performances of ‘The Shoji Tabuchi Show.’
“We share with you, in the disappointment of this decision.”
Born and raised in Daishoji, Japan, Tabuchi started taking violin lessons at the age of 7, and his musical tastes were soon turned around when Roy Acuff performed in Japan. After the show, Tabuchi met Acuff, who told Tabuchi to look him up if he was ever in Nashville.
Tabuchi eventually formed a band called the Bluegrass Ramblers, which won a nationwide competition in Japan. After their win, Tabuchi decided to come to America. Tabuchi first came to America in 1967, performing in California for a time before relocating to Kansas City.
Eventually, he took a trip to Nashville to look up Acuff. Acuff landed Tabuchi a spot on the Grand Ole Opry radio variety show, which led to a gig touring with performer David Houston. Tabuchi toured with Houston for five years before heading out as a solo act.
His life was forever changed in 1980 when he was offered a six-month contract at the Starlite Theater in Branson. His popularity began to soar, and during this time he met the woman who would change his life forever, his wife Dorothy.
“She was the one who came up with so much of what we do,” Shoji Tabuchi told the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
It was, indeed, Dorothy Tabuchi who created much of the spectacle as the duo worked tirelessly to open the Shoji Tabuchi Theatre in 1990. For nearly 30 years, the venue housed “The Shoji Tabuchi Show” and its reputation for “presenting world-class entertainment to visitors from around the world” in Branson.
Due to a fire at the venue in 2017, “The Shoji Tabuchi Show” has called the Clay Cooper Theatre home, and was again scheduled to do so this season.
“Branson and this community is our home,” the release stated. “We want to thank our loyal community and many guests for all their support through these many years. We also want to say a big thank you to Clay and Tina Cooper and The Clay Cooper Theatre for all of their understanding and support.”
As far as those who already have existing reservations, they will receive a refund through their original point of purchase, according to the release.
The release also stated the Tabuchi family is looking forward to announcing next year’s schedule soon.
“We are committed to continuing our Branson family tradition and creating memories that you will never forget,” the release said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
For updated tour information, please visit shoji.com.
