Regardless of the business, organization, or city, goals are needed to keep everyone and everything moving forward.
In this case, Branson city staff presented to the Branson Board of Aldermen the city of Branson’s 2021 and 2022-2025 goals.
According to a staff report from the city, “these goals will assist staff and help guide potential decisions for the upcoming years if the financial situation positively changes. These goals also reflect the City Administration’s focus and priorities.”
“I definitely want to highlight that the goals we’re providing to you all for next year 2021,” said the city of Branson Director of Planning and Development Joel Hornickel. “A lot of them are based on the budget that’s already been adopted, but there are some opportunities that, if our financial situation does change, this begins to give some kind of priority to some things for next year for consideration so we don’t have to, on the fly, see where we could spend those monies if that happens.
“The city administrator asked all the departments to get together, identify their goals for 2021 and then for 2022 through 2025. I’m going to do my best to go through all the department goals for you.”
The goals shared by administration, that were highlighted, for 2021 include:
Finance:
- Bonding capacity/tourism tax renewal
- Use tax/online sales
Utilities:
- Complete preliminary design and move to final design for Compton Drive Wastewater Plant Flood Protection
The goals shared by administration, that were highlighted, for 2022 through 2025 include:
Fire:
- Fire Station #4 : design, build, equip and staff a new fire station serving the southwest part of the city
Information Technology:
- Create an updated strategic information technology plan for the organization to use as a roadmap and clearly identify, document and strategically fund a unified vision for important technology projects and initiatives
- Improve the technology governance of the organization by formalizing processes and procedures to ensure that technology investments support specific business objectives
Parks and Recreation
- Develop a park master plan
Public Work and Engineering
- Thorough analysis of all roadways, pedestrian and bike circulation and ADA as well as an analysis of multiple transportation alternatives and alternative methods to colored route system through a Transportation Master Plan
- Begin design for segments 1,2,4,5 and 6 of the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District
- Research funding sources/grants for completing the downtown streetscape improvements
To see the complete list of all city of Branson 2021 and 2022-2025 goals, visit bransonmo.gov. Click on ‘Government’, click on ‘Agendas and Meetings’ and use the Board of Aldermen drop down menu to find the agenda for the Nov. 19 Study Session.
To watch the entire presentation, visit the city of Branson’s YouTube page, ‘CityofBranson’.
