The Branson Board of Aldermen will hold a special, public meeting to discuss face coverings in the city of Branson.
The meeting will take place Thursday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the Branson City Hall council chambers.
According to a press release from the city, the board will discuss Chapter 58 of the Branson Municipal Code pertaining to face coverings, public spaces and the spread of communicable diseases.
The meeting will also be streamed live on their website, bransonmo.gov and on their Facebook page.
Anyone can watch the meeting by clicking on “Live Stream” on the front page of the website when the meeting is in session.
The full agenda can been seen on their website, once it is made available at bransonmo.gov/AgendaCenter.
The city recently began requiring face coverings in the city’s government facilities, such as city hall.
According to the release, the Branson Board of Aldermen’s regular meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. unless canceled or otherwise scheduled. Additional meetings are scheduled as deemed necessary and posted by the Board.
